Westport Central to weigh staff cuts

File photo
Westport Central School
WESTPORT | The Westport School Board approved a revised budget plan Tuesday night, one that sticks at the state mandated tax levy cap at 2.42 percent.
The 3 to 1 board member approval requires cutting three teaching jobs, likely two positions would close due to attrition.
But school board member Tom Kohler and the Westport Education Association sought to ask voters a four or five-percent tax levy increase.
“I would thank the board for taking a risk at putting the budget out (initially) at 9.98 percent,” said Cathy Brankman, head of the WEA (teachers’ union.)
“I’m wondering if you would consider going out (to budget vote) at five percent? We have been blessed to have a culture here ... to offer more for our students to explore.”
‘DOMINO EFFECT’
Each decision to cut, Brankman said, has a domino effect on school staff and programs.
Kohler asked specifically what cuts would be made to attain the $6,296,938 budget.
But Westport Central Superintendent A. Paul Scott said he was still researching, looking and listening to stakeholders to determine which positions would be eliminated.
The decision has to be made before the June 5 public hearing.
“If you establish a budget tonight, I’ll engage with others and ultimately provide you with (the job or other cuts) by early June,” Scott said.
All New York school budget figures must be published by June 5, Scott said.
And only two rounds of school budget voting are permitted in New York, he explained.
CONCERNED ABOUT FAILURE
If the second budget vote here also fails, then the school must default to a zero tax-levy increase, essentially forcing the school board to use its current budget again next year.
And with health insurance cost increases at 13 percent, default to contingency spending would likely mean cutting four positions, Scott said.
School board members Sue Russell and Jason Welch said they do not want to risk a second budget vote failure.
“We will not gain a supermajority (with an override),” Russell said.
She said 35 taxpayers called her with questions about the nearly 10 percent tax levy increase proposed in round one.
And while the number of voters was low, those who did vote ware the people concerned about cost, Russell said.
Welch agreed.
“The risk of trying for another supermajority could put us in more peril than we are in now,” Welch said.
Kohler asked if both members were willing to go above the tax cap.
“Nope. I’m staying within the cap,” Russell said. “I just feel we’ll do the best we can under the circumstances.”
Board President Alice LaRock also said she would stay at the tax cap.
“If we present a higher tax rate, it will not pass,” LaRock said.
Board member Jim Carroll was absent from the meeting.
“You have received your feedback,” Scott said of the school budget’s failure last week.
“It would be a disservice to establish another override budget,” Scott said.
PUBLIC REACTS
There were about 10 Westport residents at the special meeting Tuesday.
Besides Brankman and teacher Jay Feigl, just one parent spoke up.
Ryan Hathaway, whose wife Lorraine teaches at Westport Central, said the school is already “asking teachers here to be a mile wide and an inch deep.”
“We don’t want to lose anyone,” Brankman said.
The teachers met collectively and tried to find other areas to cut, she said.
School materials spending has already bottomed out, leaving no room for even new reading materials.
Students are using books that are in poor and torn condition, Brankman said.
The school already condensed the superintendent and principal into one job, beginning July 1, to save on administrative costs.
The cafeteria and maintenance personnel are lean but adequate, Scott said.
“The instructional staff is what remains,” the superintendent said.
Two teachers are possibly ready to retire this year, one physical education instructor and one math teacher.
But Scott said he will release formal cut recommendations in early June.
Russell said better communication about tax levy costs per thousand is imperative in getting the word out this time, hoping parents see the value of paying for education.
“Education keeps our kids out of jail,” she said.
“It keeps (job) revenue coming into our towns. People who are educated stay employed. There is value in what you spend in educational dollars.”
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
The Westport School Board voted to bring a $6,296,038 proposed 2018-19 budget back to voters.
The amount calls for a property tax increase of 2.42 percent, which is at the state tax-levy cap allowance.
The public hearing for this budget is: Tuesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.
The school budget re-vote is on June 19 from noon until 8 p.m. in the auditorium lobby.
VOTER EXIT SURVEY
Westport school officials conducted a voluntary exit survey as voters left the polls last week, 295 people voted on the school budget. And about half of voters (49.5 percent) participated in the exit poll.
Here is some of what the survey found:
— 81 percent of survey participants who voted “no” said they believe the proposed tax increase was unreasonable.
— 5 percent of survey participants who voted “no” on the budget said they are not pleased with the quality of education in Westport.
— 87 percent of survey participants who voted “yes” said they believe in supporting schools.
— 28 percent of survey participants who voted “yes” said the tax increase was reasonable.
— 25 percent of survey participants who voted “no” said the budget was unsound.
— 67 percent of voters who participated in the survey said they are generally pleased with instructional programs at Westport Central School.
— 47 percent of survey participants voted “yes” on the budget.
— 39 percent of survey participants voted “no” on the budget.
The entire survey is on the school’s website: https://bit.ly/2IXL6ZP.