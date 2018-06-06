Westport Central to weigh staff cuts

× Expand File photo Westport Central School

WESTPORT | The Westport School Board approved a revised budget plan Tuesday night, one that sticks at the state mandated tax levy cap at 2.42 percent.

The 3 to 1 board member approval requires cutting three teaching jobs, likely two positions would close due to attrition.

But school board member Tom Kohler and the Westport Education Association sought to ask voters a four or five-percent tax levy increase.

“I would thank the board for taking a risk at putting the budget out (initially) at 9.98 percent,” said Cathy Brankman, head of the WEA (teachers’ union.)

“I’m wondering if you would consider going out (to budget vote) at five percent? We have been blessed to have a culture here ... to offer more for our students to explore.”

‘DOMINO EFFECT’

Each decision to cut, Brankman said, has a domino effect on school staff and programs.

Kohler asked specifically what cuts would be made to attain the $6,296,938 budget.

But Westport Central Superintendent A. Paul Scott said he was still researching, looking and listening to stakeholders to determine which positions would be eliminated.

The decision has to be made before the June 5 public hearing.

“If you establish a budget tonight, I’ll engage with others and ultimately provide you with (the job or other cuts) by early June,” Scott said.

All New York school budget figures must be published by June 5, Scott said.

And only two rounds of school budget voting are permitted in New York, he explained.

CONCERNED ABOUT FAILURE

If the second budget vote here also fails, then the school must default to a zero tax-levy increase, essentially forcing the school board to use its current budget again next year.

And with health insurance cost increases at 13 percent, default to contingency spending would likely mean cutting four positions, Scott said.

School board members Sue Russell and Jason Welch said they do not want to risk a second budget vote failure.

“We will not gain a supermajority (with an override),” Russell said.

She said 35 taxpayers called her with questions about the nearly 10 percent tax levy increase proposed in round one.