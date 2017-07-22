Westport Central School District seeks parent information

WESTPORT — The Westport Central School District is seeking to locate and serve disabled students residing in the district.

The district is responsible for maintaining a roster of all disabled students from birth to age 21. The roster includes any disabling condition, including emotional, intellectual or mental. The list provides the Board of Education with necessary information to plan staffing and funding to serve the disabled population.

Parents with a disabled child are encouraged to call the district office at 962-8244 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

