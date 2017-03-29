Westport Federated gearing up for summer benefit

× Expand Photo provided The Westport Federated Community Cares Project is preparing for a major fundraiser on July 8.

WESTPORT — Westport Federated’s Community Cares Project is planning a major fundraiser this summer for their program to purchase gas cards to help local residents get to medical appointments.

Since its foundation last year, the Medical Assistance Program has helped over a dozen local residents.

“We raised over $5,000 at our concert last summer, and we have serviced 18 people with gas cards for three months,” said Lisa Smith, an organizer. “It’s been really well received and we’ve had some great notes back.”

The CCP has a full spate of events scheduled for their fundraiser on July 8, including a motorcycle rally through the organization’s service area: Westport, Wadhams, Essex, Willsboro, Elizabethtown, Port Henry and Moriah.

Upon returning to Westport, riders will be greeted with food, vendors and an evening concert at Westport Federated on Champlain Avenue.

Organization efforts are still in their early stages, and all help is welcomed.

“Everyone thought it was a good idea,” said Alta LaPine, an organizer, of the decision to organize a bike rally. “If we get 50 to 100 (riders), that would be awesome.”

The Medical Assistance Program, which offers $150 spread out over three months, is designed to help lower-income local families with expenses related to chronic illness and long-term medical treatment that are not covered by insurance.

With the funds also comes encouragement, said LaPine, and just letting folks know they are not alone in their struggles.

“The community is behind them, loving them, supporting them and easing their burden,” Smith added. “I know we’re doing something really good here.”

Rally registration forms are available at westportfederatedchurch.org/. For more information, contact Lisa Smith at 518-946-2307.