Westport golf course may have new owner

WESTPORT —The greens at Westport Golf Course will likely reopen this summer.

But that might happen under new ownership.

The contended bankruptcy filing that resulted in a takeover by Consolidated Mortgages LLC, owned by Robert Hall and Leslie (Hall) Butzer, removed golf pro John Hall, their brother, from ownership and operations. The case was closed in October last year.

According to court papers, Robert and Leslie, bought the notes and mortgages on the golf course “unbeknown to Westport (Golf LLC)” from First Niagara for $825,000, on Aug. 27, 2013. John Hall’s company, Westport Golf Investors LLC, filed the bankruptcy in March 2014.

Consolidated Mortgages’ attorney Louis J. Maione, of New York City, said Friday that they are in the process of trying to sell the golf course. Maione did not reveal the potential buyer’s name, citing ongoing contractual discussions, which are protected under Freedom of Information law.

“We have a contract out. We are in the middle of negotiations. If for some reason that doesn’t pare out, we will open the course anyway,” Maione told the Sun.

The warm weather of late and hastened pace of snow melt comes as local groups get ready for the long-held and popular Dr. Thomas Tanneberger Golf Tournament slated for June 9 to 11, its 38th year in play.

Last fall, Consolidated’s attorney suggested they would be working on repairs in preparation for renewed operations this season.

But no renovations were done at the Westport Golf Course club house over winter.

“No renovations. I wasn’t going to advise my client to sink money into it if they aren’t going to run it,” Maione said.

“It does need renovations. There is some work that needs to be done on the roof. As far as the golf course goes, the guys that are looking to buy it aren’t going to do anything for the first year. (The greens and course) are going to remain intact.”

If the sale doesn’t go through, Maione said they will get Westport Golf Course open mid-April.

“I imagine that we’ll get it open mid-April.”

The bankruptcy process is not yet complete. Beyond a final court filing, the settlement disbursement is still in progress.

“There was a settlement with the bankruptcy trustee and the Forcier group (which had invested some years ago) and my understanding is that at some point the trustee is going to have to — after deductions for administrative costs — distribute whatever (cash) he has on hand. I imagine that that he’s got about $120,000 in cash. We paid $60,000 for the course. After he pays off administrative fees and his own fee, I guess he is going to distribute $50,000 or 60,000 to the distributors. Then he will close it out.”

The sale is moving forward, Maione said.

“If the sale doesn’t go through and we run it ourselves, they (Robert Hall and Leslie Hall-Butzer) may become enamored with it and keep it,” Maione said of the property’s future.

“We’re shooting to get it open mid-April. I would think memberships will be available. It’s a revenue-maker for the golf course. The biggest thing if we don’t sell it, I’m going to have to get somebody in there to run the place.”

Greens fees last year ranged from $20 to $39 for weekend rates at 18 holes with a golf cart.

The clubhouse did not open last year, though it has long been a special place for weddings and high-end gala fundraisers.

Calls to see if any staff were in checking on the club house were met with a disconnected phone number.

The 327-acre property with views overlooking Lake Champlain was listed last year by Vermont Commercial Real Estate for $1.95 million. Property taxes listed at $43,673 for county and $27,091 for school.

Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin said last summer the unpaid property taxes won’t be lost with the sale.

Current taxes owed reflect a change in ownership for 2017 to Consolidated Mortgages, according to Essex County Deputy Treasurer Lisa Decker.

The $191,702.36 in property taxes due as of February on the 327-acre Golf Course parcel includes a $33,365.90 current payment due to the Town of Westport by April 30, and shows unpaid amounts going back to 2013.

The smaller 1052 Stevenson Road property owes taxes dating to 2015.

As of this month, taxes due on the smaller, 11.6-acre lot total $12,670.74.

Liens were also placed on the bankruptcy for a slate of loans made by Essex County IDA in August 2011 to support golf course operations. The loans included $50,000 ($25,000 for equipment and $25,000 for working capital) from the Lake Champlain Community Loan Fund and another $25,000 for Westport Hospitality, a secondary company at the golf course that was involved with clubhouse operations.

All IDA loans held liens on furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to county development agency meeting reports.

Calls to the IDA’s attorney at Briggs Norfolk in Lake Placid seeking status of payments to the IDA were not immediately answered.