Westport Golf Course reopens for season

Following years of legal limbo, the Westport Golf Course is now open for the season.

WESTPORT — Renovations are underway at the Westport Country Club and Golf Course.

The restaurant remains closed but the links are open with 18-holes on the historic course.

After several years of legal concern over ownership, property owners at Consolidated Mortgage LLC, Robert Hall and sisters Leslie Hall-Butzer and Rickie Hall, opted to manage and run the links this season.

In a recent interview, Rickie Hall said work on renovation at the clubhouse is well underway.

“We have put a new roof on the clubhouse, and are working on the walls and on the windows. But things are happening here.”

The 18-hole golf course overlooking Lake Champlain is open, Hall said.

“We’ve mowed several times and purchased a few new pieces of mowing equipment.”

The owners are looking to get the course into prime condition for this summer’s golf season, she said.

Rickie Hall is managing the property, which is selling membership options in both single and two-person packages for both 9-hole and 18-hole rounds.

The day rate this summer is $25 or $35 with cart rental, Hall said.

The course is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The phone number for more information is 518-962-4470.

Membership package rates and an application is available online: westportcountryclub.com