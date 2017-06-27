Westport graduates look to the future

× The members of the Westport Central School Class of 2017 celebrate on the front steps of the school June 23 after their commencement ceremony. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT — In bidding farewell to the Class of 2017, Valedictorian Mattea Viens said her classmates had become part of her family.

“This is a very bittersweet day,” Viens said to her 15 fellow graduates during their June 24 commencement. “I know we are all glad that we are finally finished with high school, but over the years we have become a family.”

Viens said the class argues like siblings — like how fast to walk in New York City.

The group works together like siblings to get teachers off topic. And they joke around like siblings.

“It’s going to be hard not seeing your faces five days a week,” Viens said. “I wish all of you happiness and the best of luck in your future. We definitely need to come together for a 25th reunion.”

Commencement speaker Ryan Campagna, an English teacher, shared fond memories of each of the students.

Salutatorian Sierra Pribble said the class should be proud of their school and where they have grown up.

“That’s one of the blessings of a small school after all,” Pribble said. “It isn’t hard for you to keep track of those coming and going, to see all of those tiny faces turn into the bigger ones. How it must be to see us as we’ve grow and change over the years.”

Pribble thanked friends and family members for their support.

“We’ll forever be thankful for all the times we were encouraged to try something new. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Pribble also said their time in school allowed each student to find out about themselves.

“We were the ones who got ourselves to this moment, and will continue getting ourselves to the next and the next,” she said. “Coming to this point, we’ve discovered an awful lot. We’ve all made mistakes — and this doesn’t just include the students. With each one, we have learned. With that in mind, have confidence. Know that you have taken the time to prepare for whatever’s next.”

The Westport Central School Class of 2017 includes Brianna Carlson-Davison, Cameron Costello, Sienna Fleury, Wyatt Gough, Syvanna Hance, Noah Hart, Schylar Kurth, Ronald Logan, Jr., John Paul Looby, Chloe Mitchell, Sierra Pribble, Shawn Smith, Samson Staats, Severina Thorne, Mattea Viens and Edward Westerkamp.