Westport Library seeking new librarian

× Expand Photo via Westport Library Association Westport Library is seeking a new director following the resignation of Dan Van Olpen, who is stepping down to spend more time in nature and building a new home. Applications will be accepted until March 10.

WESTPORT — Come summer, Westportians will be greeted by a new face at the Westport Library.

The Westport Library announced last week Library Director Dan Van Olpen will step down after five years on the job.

Olpen submitted his resignation effective April 15, 2017, citing the desire to enjoy summers outdoors exploring his love of nature and to use the time to finish building a house with his wife, Diane.

“I would like to thank the board members for making my tenure here such a memorable experience,” Olpen said in a statement. “The support of the community has made the library a special place and I’ve enjoyed being part of it.”

Library Board President Janne Abreo said Olpen will be missed.

“His helpful manner welcomed residents and visitors alike providing the friendly atmosphere that is the hallmark of our historic library,” Abreo said. “We all thank him for his years of service and wish him much success in his future endeavors.”

The Westport Library has begun its search for a new librarian.

The search committee has met once, and the application deadline is March 10.

“It’s a historic building and the relationship to the community is very important,” Abreo said. “We want to find just the right person to care and appreciate the building and build our library services.”

Those include boosting author outreach programs to Westport Central and nearby private schools, the president said, as well as hosting educational meetings and ongoing community programming.

To learn more, contact westportnylibrary@gmail.com.