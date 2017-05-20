Westport Library welcomes new director

× Nancy Sherman, assistant librarian and bookkeeper, left, talks with the Westport Library’s new director, right, Nicholas Faragan. Faragan began tenure last month. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — The Westport Library Association welcomed new Director Nicholas Faragan at a community reception last week.

With just about a month on the job, Faragan’s stewardship of the historic community resource is preparing for flight.

The Westport Library Summer Reading Program returns this season titled: “Flight,” to reflect books, reading and activities centered on aviation and things with wings.

“We are planning a bi-weekly story hour to begin when school ends, on June 26,” Faragan said.

“The theme ‘flight’ will bring age-appropriate reading and craft activities, including origami, kitemaking, and aeronautics to the reading program.”

Story hour books, he said, will be tailored to each group.

“We applied for a mini-grant for crafting materials to make some of the items featured in our books and programs,” Faragan said.

The new library director fills a vacancy in Westport after moving here from North Carolina where he most recently held a position at the University of North Carolina’s Wilson Library in Chapel Hill.

Faragan worked there as a graduate student in the North Carolina Collection, according to Westport Library Association board president Janne Abreo.

“We had 19 applicants, we couldn’t believe it,” she said of those drawn to the position.

“Nicholas serendipitously had arrived after he and his wife, Beth, bought their house in Westport. He walked into Bessboro, the shop on Main Street, and struck up a conversation with Juliann Sherman, who encouraged him to apply.”

Among the applicants, Abreo said, Faragan was uniquely qualified.

“He had newly completed graduate work in library science, and when we met with him, we knew he was perfect, he is both serious and personable. He’s just brought one idea after another to the library.”

Faragan’s wife, Beth, is a landscape architect who works in Charlotte, Vermont. And the newly arrived Westport residents are expecting their first child.

Assistant Librarian Nancy Sherman said the new summer reading program is first among several programs being put into motion. A longer term project looks to catalogue the archival material held at Westport Library.

For Faragan, the move from urban Charlotte, North Carolina to Westport is a welcome step toward building a new home.

“We arrived near the end of February, and I have enjoyed walking to work,” he said of the trek down Main Street.

An unexpected and special part of the walk, he said, is watching and listening for the songbirds as they arrive.

“Also, it’s just the people here,” he said. “You have an incredible backstory. And we love the area, Beth and I.”

Faragan said the work of local libraries is a core resource for everyone.

“Free and open access to information is central to a community,” Faragan said.

“Applying my skills here at the Westport Library is a special privilege.”

TO FIND OUT MORE:

Westport Library hours are Tuesday, Thursday (and Friday in July and August) from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Flight reading program is being planned and official dates and times will be announced at westportnylibrary.org

The library maintains a time marker on their website, updated every second, indicating its age. As this story is being written, the library is 132 years, 1 month, 10 days, 23 hours, 26 minutes and 30 seconds old.

HISTORIC NOTES

The Westport Library was organized in 1884 by Miss D. May Howard, and enthusiastically supported by the town, residents, schools and also by school students, who raised money to buy some of the first books by presenting public plays and concerts.

It opened formally in April of 1885 with 84 books arranged in a section of the Amos Prescott residence.

In 1887, Miss Alice Lee, then owner of the Westport Inn, initiated a fundraising effort to buy the property at the library’s current location above the “library lawn” on Main Street. She looked to expand the facility into a new building.

According to the Westport Library Association, “The library building was designed by the Boston architectural firm of Andrews and Jacques and built by David A. Clark.”

When completed, the building was dedicated on July 26, 1888.

Miss Lee continued to raise funds in order to add a social hall, the spacious northern room in the building, which has long been the center of many community gatherings.

In 1908, the social room was dedicated to Brig. Gen. John Tyler Cutting, a native son who in served key leadership roles during the Civil War.

That same year, Mrs. Robert C. Black had the clock tower erected and the historic Seth Thomas clock was installed.

— Westport Library