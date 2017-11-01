Westport native tapped to lead Depot Theatre

WESTPORT | Following a nationwide search for a new executive director, the Depot Theatre has found the ideal pick right in their own backyard.

Kim Rielly, a Westport native, has been tapped to lead the organization following internal restructuring.

Rielly will provide “comprehensive theatre management and oversight of staff, budget, programs, fundraising, marketing, audience development and community relations,” according to a news release.

The incoming director said “tremendous momentum” is underway at the venue.

“It’s a great honor to have the opportunity to increase the regional impact of this professional arts treasure,” Rielly said in a statement.

Rielly joins box office manager Katie Shepard and producing director Kevin Cochran as the theater’s third year-round staff member.

“I think there’s great opportunity for expanding the reach for the professional arts experience that’s right there in our community,” Rielly said.

Rielly comes to the Depot from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the agency tasked with promoting and marketing tourism assets across the Adirondacks — including Essex County. She has also served for several terms as a Depot Theatre Board Trustee, including one year as president.

The theater, which is located in a functioning train station, hosts a handful professional shows each summer.

At present, the venue is not equipped for year-round performances. But expanding their production schedule is not entirely outside of the realm of possibility.

“As we grow the scale of budget, we can certainly grow the scope of programming we offer,” Rielly said.

The Depot Theatre turns 40 this year.

Rielly feels as if she’s joining at precisely the right time when the theater is continuing to mature and new businesses are breathing vitality into the lakeside community, including a coffee shop and craft brewery.

“It’s a chance to be a part of positive momentum in my hometown of Westport,” Rielly said.