Westport polling sites to be combined

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The two voting districts in Westport will now report to the renovated town hall in order to cast their votes this year.

WESTPORT | Only one change will be made to the voting districts for the 2018 midterm elections.

While there will still be two voting districts in Westport, voting District 1 will be moved from the Wadhams United Church of Christ in Wadhams to the newly renovated Westport Town Hall.

District 2 will also be returning to the town hall, as it was moved to Westport Central School while renovations were being made at the WADA building.

District 1 serves voters in the hamlet of Wadhams, while District 2 encompasses the rest of the town of Westport.

Essex County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey said the board had to file polling sites to the state by May 1, and chose to move Westport 1 to the town hall because of space and handicapped accessibility issues.

“The building is for sale, so that leaves any scheduling in question,” Corey said. “We have also visited the site several times and there is no way we can offer the space that the board of elections wants there or the standards required for those with disabilities.”

“Handicap accessible is a big part of it,” said Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler. “It’s really something that is out of the town’s hands because the board of elections had to do something.”

Tyler said there have been some concerns over not having a polling place in Wadhams, and the town may eventually work with the BOE to find a new place for Wadhams residents to vote.

“It’s something we may look at in the future, for sure,” he said.