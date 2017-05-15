Westport readies for SpringFest and town-wide clean-up days

WESTPORT — SpringFest arrives here May 19 and 20 in time for some dancing, a huge Farmer’s Market, town-wide clean-up and a community picnic, among other fun events planned for friends, neighbors and family.

It starts Friday evening with a Beach Dance at the Westport Heritage House, according to Medara Sherman, who helped organize the weekend’s celebration of spring.

And on Saturday, a Farmer’s Market with over 40 vendors will bloom on the Heritage House lawn.

“Curdie Gardner has done a fabulous job making the Markets happen and marketing them,” Sherman said, “and the Heritage House Committee is grateful for her volunteerism.

“We’re hosting SpringFest to mark the end of the very successful Winter Markets series at the Westport Heritage House and the welcoming of spring through a townwide clean-up effort.

“We will have vendors, farmers, artisans of all kinds share their talents at this final market all are welcome to attend. We will also have a Town Picnic and live music on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m.”

The SpringFest town clean-up effort begins on Friday, continuing through Saturday morning when volunteers and town crews will drive through Westport and Wadhams to collect any bags of litter left along the roadside.

Trash collection starts at noon on Saturday, and people who have large items, such as mattresses or old furniture, can leave them out on the sidewalk for a $6 pick-up fee.

“There is no fee for the following items: refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, stoves,” organizers said in announcing the clean-up effort.

“But please place refrigerators and freezers door-side down for safety reasons.”

During the day Saturday, events for kids at the Heritage House range from a Farm Fresh lunch by DaCy Meadows farm, to window box planting and activities inside.

“This event is a collaborative effort among the Heritage House Committee, Westport Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautiful Westport Committee and it could not happened without the help of our volunteers,” Sherman said of event coordinators.

IF YOU GO:

Friday’s Beach Dance at The Heritage House from 7 to 9:30 p.m. has a $5 cover charge, but children 12 and under can participate for free.

Westport residents with large items to pick up on Saturday should contact the Town of Westport at 962-4419 to make arrangements by Wed., May 17.

The SpringFest Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is open from 10 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Live music at the Community Picnic Saturday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. features the Pitch Benders, and everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.