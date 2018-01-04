Westport resident receives high honors for leading Healthy Schools Network

Photo provided
For the past 25 years, Claire Barnett has grown the Healthy Schools Network into a national powerhouse.
WESTPORT | Twenty-five years ago, the Parent and Teacher Organization (PTO) at Westport Central School resolved to foster a healthier, safer school environment, including ensuring schoolchildren access to healthy foods.
“Poor nutrition and poor air quality in the learning environment can impair learning and future educational potential,” that short resolution by Westport PTO stated.
The brief policy statement — crafted in two paragraphs — summed up what matured over the last two decades to a national movement led by the Healthy Schools Network (HSN).
HSN Founder and Executive Director Claire Barnett was an active member of the Westport PTO that year.
Now, a quarter-century later, she has been honored with a pair of national awards:
The American Public Health Association honored her in November with the prestigious David P. Rall Award for 2017.
And in March, Barnett received the 2017 William K. Reilly Award for Environmental Leadership and Governance from the American University School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C.
LONG ROAD
From those elegant-albeit-ordinary roots, Barnett carried the message to the New York State Board of Regents and to other groups statewide, then nationally, building out a national Coalition for Healthier Schools.
The coalition now reaches some 20 million school users who are advocates for children’s health and for cleaning up school buildings.
The network’s early efforts achieved removal of coal boilers in New York State, including some 300 coal-fired boilers in New York City alone.
Ongoing advocacy has reduced the use of hazardous pesticides in schools, eliminated use of elemental mercury and pursued the use of green cleaning products, which are now required for state agencies and all public and private schools statewide.
Similar green cleaning policies have also been adopted in another 11 states, according to recent data.
‘IT WAS A MOMENT’
The Sun spoke at length with Barnett about HSN’s history: its unique national niche, its goals and honors won in 2017.
Barnett allows it was a year of surprising wins notwithstanding redirection in Washington, D.C. that has cut programs the HSN strong supports, she said, such as science funding, EPA regulatory functions and staff, education and public health and health care programs.
It began so simply in the Adirondacks amid events that powered up a call to action.
The HSN message coalesced around a specific turn of events.
The U.S. Government Accounting Office published a report on conditions of American schools in 1995 and found that the buildings were in dire condition, Barnett said.
“GAO further found that some 13 million kids were at risk at that point and estimated it would cost over $100 billion to fix schools. While they focused on cost, I was thinking: ‘What happened to the 13 million kids? Tell me again?’”
President Bill Clinton signed a federal executive order covering 17 federal agencies, asking them to prioritize actions to reduce risks to children’s environmental health.
“At that point, HSN and its partners were poised to use the new GAO report and the executive order to spread a larger message about risks to children and the need to restore school buildings. We just fell into step along with this GAO report. It was a moment,” Barnett said.
The PTO in Westport crafted their resolution soon after Clinton’s directive.
“A small group of PTO members in Westport drafted a resolution and presented it to a regional public hearing held by the Board of Regents in Saranac Lake,” Barnett said.
“The state Regents reacted, convened a statewide advisory committee on school environments and came out with new guiding principles and a list of policy objectives, which belonged to the Regents and to the state Education Department.”
MISSION AND GOALS
Fearing that report would become a dust-catcher on a shelf, she took the report and crafted the network’s mission and goal: That every child should have an environmentally healthy school, a facility that is clean and in good repair.
“We pulled together a coalition called the Healthy Schools Network Advisory Committee with people who had come to testify on environmental conditions in their schools,” Barnett said.
The Westport PTO held the first grant for Healthy Schools for $250.
“It went toward out-of-pocket and travel costs to attend Board of Regents meetings, and to encourage them to take up the question of school environments.”
HSN held its first formal statewide meeting in January 1995.
“We thought the biggest problem we had was looking for a corporate logo and a steering committee,” Barnett said.
“Instead, then-Gov. George Pataki proposed as a cost-saver to eliminate all jobs at state education that were involved in creating the Regents’ report.”
Barnett saved the jobs, then worked with Pataki on his 1996 Environmental Quality Bond Act.
“And we were able to secure $125 million used to remove 300 coal-fired boilers that were heating New York City schools. Coal boilers are dirty outside the buildings and they’re dirty inside the buildings. People came to hearings with bags full of coal dust collected from inside school classrooms. It was very powerful,” Barnett said.
“All those boilers are now gone. That was a very big win.”
NATIONAL PROMINENCE
HSN rose to national prominence as advocates in other states began calling for advice.
“Having fostered and advised other groups, we all banded together into a National Coalition for Healthier Schools.
“In New York, we passed laws on school indoor air-quality, safer pest control methodology, green cleaning products, and a New York City law on improving school design standards,” Barnett said.
“Each of those was called for in the original Regents report and have since traveled into many other states.”
The major challenge HSN is addressing now is the risk of lead poisoning in school and child care environments.
“There are no safe levels of lead for children, according to the CDC, the Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association,” Barnett said.
Currently, EPA and other agencies are updating a 20-year-old lead strategy.
Like it did with the Regents’ study decades ago, HSN is coordinating partners around the EPA strategy now.
“And we are actively seeking and supporting new federal funds to rebuild/restore public school and child care infrastructure,” Barnett said.