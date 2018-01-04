Westport resident receives high honors for leading Healthy Schools Network

× Expand Photo provided For the past 25 years, Claire Barnett has grown the Healthy Schools Network into a national powerhouse.

WESTPORT | Twenty-five years ago, the Parent and Teacher Organization (PTO) at Westport Central School resolved to foster a healthier, safer school environment, including ensuring schoolchildren access to healthy foods.

“Poor nutrition and poor air quality in the learning environment can impair learning and future educational potential,” that short resolution by Westport PTO stated.

The brief policy statement — crafted in two paragraphs — summed up what matured over the last two decades to a national movement led by the Healthy Schools Network (HSN).

HSN Founder and Executive Director Claire Barnett was an active member of the Westport PTO that year.

Now, a quarter-century later, she has been honored with a pair of national awards:

The American Public Health Association honored her in November with the prestigious David P. Rall Award for 2017.

And in March, Barnett received the 2017 William K. Reilly Award for Environmental Leadership and Governance from the American University School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C.

LONG ROAD

From those elegant-albeit-ordinary roots, Barnett carried the message to the New York State Board of Regents and to other groups statewide, then nationally, building out a national Coalition for Healthier Schools.

The coalition now reaches some 20 million school users who are advocates for children’s health and for cleaning up school buildings.

The network’s early efforts achieved removal of coal boilers in New York State, including some 300 coal-fired boilers in New York City alone.

Ongoing advocacy has reduced the use of hazardous pesticides in schools, eliminated use of elemental mercury and pursued the use of green cleaning products, which are now required for state agencies and all public and private schools statewide.

Similar green cleaning policies have also been adopted in another 11 states, according to recent data.

‘IT WAS A MOMENT’

The Sun spoke at length with Barnett about HSN’s history: its unique national niche, its goals and honors won in 2017.

Barnett allows it was a year of surprising wins notwithstanding redirection in Washington, D.C. that has cut programs the HSN strong supports, she said, such as science funding, EPA regulatory functions and staff, education and public health and health care programs.