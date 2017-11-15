Westport Town Hall reopens

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Westport Supervisor Mike “Ike” Tyler took a minute from moving last week to provide a tour of the newly restored Town Hall. The arched, high ceilings are original along with the hard-wood flooring. The Town Hall reopened for residential business last week and the Town Court on the second floor (down) will reopen this week. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Seen from the back, the renovated Town Hall in Westport rises three stories. Its newly painted clapboards wrap around weatherized windows and walls insulated against the Lake Champlain winds. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The open floor plan in the second-floor, down one stairway from the street-front entrance, will house the Westport Town Court and the assessor’s offices with private room for attorneys and a public restroom. Prev Next

WESTPORT | Moving began last week — this time back into renovated Town Hall quarters.

Town officials shuffled boxes, desks, shelving and equipment into bright, freshly remade offices.

They’re still settling in and unpacking.

But the renewed space smells of fresh-cut wood, clean paint and gentle polish. The work of builders Schelling and Hokie McKinley at High Peaks Building is bright, spacious and detailed.

The coved ceiling lifts on arches, cathedral-like, above huge weather-tempered windows that invite the wintry November sunlight.

The historic interior trim is remade to frame the white-paneled ceiling. The huge front doors, handcrafted by Kevin Boyle to original specifications, are painted a deep Westport blue.

And several layers of insulation pressed into new walls keep cold at bay for the first time since the structure was built in 1928.

“You could heat this with a candle,” said Westport Supervisor Mike “Ike” Tyler said, pointing to important energy efficiency designs that, in time, will include installation of an electric car charging station in the driveway out back and solar panels.

The total price tag is about $780,000, a combination of grant funds and town monies.

Grant funding secured the restoration project and included significant green-energy solutions.

“It’s already plumbed and wired for solar hot water,” Tyler said.

And even though hot-water heating units that will run the long walls in the open meeting room on the first (entry-level) floor, the rooms were warm.

“The heating units are running behind schedule,” Tyler said of the order due for delivery in this week.

RICH HISTORY

Originally built by Westport granger Vernon Gough as the Lake View Grange Hall No. 970, wide spaces connected by ample hallways will welcome community events along with Town Hall meetings, voting booths, presentations and town business gatherings.

Hardwood flooring nearly a century old in the main entry remains the same, though shined and clean.

Its gray-painted shuffleboard court is still here, a remnant of the building’s epoch as a senior activity-center through parts of the 1960s and 1970s.

× Expand A historic photo showing DePew Roller-Rink's front entrance.

Its age as the DePew Roller-Rink, starting in 1950, is celebrated with a pair of original Westport DePew Rink roller skates displayed in a glass case, a gift from Judy DePew Howell. Ralph and Esther DePew ran the rink through much of the 1950s.