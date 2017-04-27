Westport town offices at home in temporary quarters

× Expand File photo The Westport Town Hall is undergoing extensive renovations.

WESTPORT — Town Hall renovation here has shuffled town offices, the location of Town Council and Planning Board meetings and the Town Court bench.

Westport’s town business offices are now situated at the Chazy and Westport Telephone building on Champlain Ave., three buildings south of Ernie’s Market.

Town Clerk Julie Schreiber is located on the first floor and available for usual town business, such as landfill tickets, water bill payments and state Department of Environmental Conservation licensing, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except for holidays.

A sign at the building’s main entrance on Champlain Ave. indicates where the town clerk’s counter is situated on the first floor.

Schreiber said the side entrance at their temporary location leads directly into the town supervisor’s and other administrative offices and it is also marked with a sign on Champlain Ave.

The Town of Westport Court has made its temporary court at Father McCarthy Hall at 6605 Main Street across from the Catholic Church.

It is open on Monday at 1 p.m.

But the court clerk is usually available on Monday all day, and on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said they successfully accomplished the move and got computers installed last Wednesday.

“It’s amazing the work that is done on renovations already. And we (town personnel) are up and running,” the supervisor said.

Town Board and Planning Board meetings are being held at the Westport Heritage House at 6549 Main Street, across from Ballard Park.

“We’ve had one meeting there,” Tyler said. “It worked fantastic, we had about 20 people attend and there is lots of parking.”

The Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. and on the fourth Tuesday each month at 3 p.m.

“The temporary offices may be in place for about six months, we are hoping to move into the renovated Town Hall in the fall,” Schreiber said.

But the actual date depends on when the renovations are complete.

The $900,000 project, funded in part with a state grant, was approved by the town council mid-March and work began soon afterward.

Renovations include extensive structural and foundation work, as well as internal remodeling, new windows and the removal of drop ceiling panels.

The town is looking for volunteers to help with the restoration, said the supervisor. Those interested can contact the town hall.

Originally built in 1928, the Town Hall will also be insulated for the first time. The Westport Youth Commission is meeting at various member homes and has successfully launched baseball season.

Westport Biddy Baseball for children in grades Kindergarten through Grade 6 holds practices on the fields at Camp Dudley.

Information about the Biddy Baseball program and other youth activities are updated on the Youth Commission website: westportyouth.org.

Contact information for town officials is online at westportny.net.