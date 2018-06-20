Westport voters OK school budget in second round

× Expand File photo Taxpayers in Westport approved a revised school spending plan for 2018-19.

WESTPORT | Taxpayers in Westport approved a revised school spending plan for 2018-19.

School officials said late Tuesday that 253 voters weighed in on the second round ballot, with 187 supporting the budget and 66 voting against it.

The revote on Tuesday delivered a $6,296,938 total budget for next year.

The approved 2.42 percent tax levy increase is at the tax levy cap limit. The levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — in this budget is $3,591,906, which is $84,810 above current year spending.

School budget officials estimate the tax rate will be $14.99 per $1,000 of real property value before STAR or other exemptions, up 35 cents per $1,000 from the current rate.

The first round of voting in May was defeated when Westport Central School’s Board of Education sought a 9.98 percent tax levy increase.

The successful revote garnered roughly 74 percent approval rate by voters, interim Superintendent A. Paul Scott said on Tuesday night.

“On behalf of Westport Central School District, I offer appreciation to our school community’s voters who approved the school board’s $6,296,938 re-vote budget,” he said.

“There will be three fewer full-time teacher positions at Westport CSD, July 1st forward, representing a 12-percent decrease of instructional staffing. Tonight’s voter approval of the school board’s budget plan is appreciated.”

To stay within the state’s tax levy cap, the board cut three teaching positions and funding for materials, supplies and books.

Westport Central School Board made the cuts official at its June 14 meeting.

According to Scott, the three positions to be abolished are: A full-time secondary grades social studies teacher position, via attrition associated with a recent resignation; a full-time physical education teacher position, via attrition associated with retirement; and a full-time elementary grades mathematics academic intervention services (AIS) teacher position, via attrition associated with retirement.

“There were no easy choices in regard to reducing teacher positions at Westport CSD,” Scott said of the loss to staffing at the school.

A total of four long-serving Westport Central teachers are retiring this year: Kim Matthews, visual arts; Cheryl Phillips, secondary grades math; Brad Rascoe, physical education; and Susan Satloff, elementary academic intervention services for math.

“In addition to those four retirees, one Westport CSD teacher has recently accepted an offer for a full-time teaching position at a different school, and submitted her letter of resignation: Ms. Erin Barton (secondary grades social studies),” Scott said of additional staffing changes.

Two of the five vacancies will be filled.

Westport CSD is recruiting for a replacement full-time art teacher and a full-time mathematics teacher, Scott said.