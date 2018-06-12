Westport voters to revisit school budget on June 19

× Expand File photo Westport Central School budget revote: June 19 in the auditorium lobby from noon until 8 p.m.

WESTPORT | The Westport Central School Board reset the school budget at the tax levy cap.

The revised 2018-19 budget at $6,296,938 proposes a 2.42 percent tax levy increase.

The tax rate would go up by 35 cents per $1,000 of real property value for an estimated rate next year of $14.99, according to Sharlene Petro-Durgan, district treasurer.

The amount to be raised by taxes in this budget is $3,591,906, which is $84,810 above current (2017-18) year spending.

Revisions came after voters turned down an initial budget on May 15. The initial plan looked for nearly 10 percent increase in the tax levy.

To achieve the reduced budget and tax levy increase, Westport Central will eliminate three teaching positions.

But Superintendent A. Paul Scott said the cuts would be announced at the next school board meeting on June 14. Two teachers had planned to retire this year, one instructor in math, the other in physical education.

Any positions opened by retirement or departure would not be filled.

“This revised budget responds to voter action when the first budget was defeated at the polls,” Scott said.

“I will have specific recommendations on June 14.”

Budget reductions will also trim monies available for instructional materials, some supplies and textbooks.

About five residents attended the budget hearing last week.

Ryan Hathaway, whose wife teaches at Westport Central, and their young child attends the school, asked Scott and the school board if this year’s cuts are what the future would look like in Westport.

Scott said schools in what are considered “average wealth” districts could expect to receive less of a bump in state aid monies in the coming years.

“I believe it will be a somewhat chronic challenge to sustain increases in costs,” Scott said.

“Costs will be rising at a pace faster than revenue,” the superintendent said, citing tax levy cap limits pit against the average rise in salaries plus the double-digit increases in health insurance premiums.

Hathaway asked about the future as Westport Central School is nearing the end of researching a school merger with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

Scott said Westport is not nearing the point of educational insolvency, a point where some schools are unable to raise enough funds to support operations.