Westport weighing bids for town hall project

× Expand File photo Westport is weighing bids for their town hall renovation project.

WESTPORT — Town officials are now weighing bids for the town hall renovation project.

A half-dozen contractors submitted proposals for the Champlain Avenue structure on Dec. 23.

The proposed $780,000 project will give the building a major overhaul, including foundation work, frame and roof repairs and electrical system upgrades.

Energy efficient windows will also be installed in the wooden uninsulated structure, which was originally constructed in 1928 and once served as a grange hall and roller rink.

The bids were broken out into four contracts: general construction, heating and ventilation, electrical and wiring, and plumbing.

Public safety and disability concerns will also be addressed, as well the reversal of work undertaken in the 1970s that compromised the historic integrity of the building’s appearance, including the installation of drop ceilings.

Funds are coming from a $500,000 state grant and a $100,000 member item from the state legislature.

The town is contributing $180,000.

Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said he hoped the $780,000 would be the final cost of the project, which has been years in the making.

The original project, since pared down, came with a $1.2 million price tag.

Future smaller grants may be available to facilitate that original vision, including the installation of solar panels, Tyler said.

The board, he said, should zero in on awardees by their next meeting, which is scheduled for early-January.

“What we need to do is sit down and try to put them together,” said Nancy Page, a councilperson. “We’re hoping to do that between Christmas and New Year’s.”