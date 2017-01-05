Westport weighs campaign to combat junked cars

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Westport is weighing a plan that will force owners of junked vehicles to come into compliance.

WESTPORT — Movement is underway to rid the town of junked cars visible from public roadways.

The town’s beautification committee is pushing town officials to take action on junked cars, which have accumulated over the years due to lax enforcement, committee members say.

Their presence leads to lower property values, diminishes community pride and gives the town a black eye, said Beautiful Westport Committee Chairman Chris Maron.

Maron previewed a five-point action plan to the town council on Dec. 23.

“We’re asking the town to act on what that policy is,” Maron said.

Current legislation defines a junked automobile as one that is unregistered and inoperable. Under existing town law, junked vehicles are prohibited from being visible from public roads, trails or neighboring properties.

Junkyards, defined as a property containing more than one inoperable vehicle, are also not allowed in the town or former village footprint.

Maron said he flagged 50 problem areas around town.

The proposed plan would ideally lead to the removal of all vehicles by June 15.

The initial plan, which is amenable to change, would see a letter campaign notifying residents that unwanted vehicles can be towed away at no cost by McGee Towing and Recovery.

After that, the town would cycle through a series of successive measures to ensure compliance, with the final step being court action.

Maron hopes the initial letter campaign would be seen as a friendly overture, and not antagonistic.

“We’re really proud of Westport, and hope Westport can be a place that’s a little bit different,” Maron said.

“Our goal is to have these vehicles removed, and we’re happy to do whatever works.”

Businesses, including those currently home to a number of inoperable vehicles, are not exempt from the legislation.

NEEDS REVIEW

Town officials said they needed time to review the plan, and asked for a list of the 50 locations said to contain violations.

“I’d like to verify this myself,” said Barry Morrison, a councilman.

Additional details on who would act on complaints — the town board, code officer or a third party — also need to be ironed out, officials said, as well as the exact protocol that would spark action.

Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler indicated he’d rather wait for public complaints than for the town to take on an active investigatory role.

Officials had previously said the town cannot engage in selective enforcement.

“If no one is complaining about it, why go look at it?” Tyler said, citing discussions with local residents. “How do you know if you’re driving by if its registered or not licensed?”

Maron disagreed. As public officials, part of their job is making sure the town is complying with the law, he said.

“Do you want used vehicles to be in the landscape, or do you want to be in a little place where we don’t have that?” he said.

Tyler also noted the town has a strong demolition derby culture — events regularly draw hundreds to the county-owned fairgrounds — and wanted to ensure competitors did not get unfairly swept up in the campaign.

Still other concerns revolved around residents restoring antique vehicles.

Maron indicated he was open to allowing demolition derby racers to display their vehicles for a “small amount of designated time” afterward.

Dan Keegan, a local resident, said the law isn’t intended to be punitive.

Keegan said while living in southern Iowa, he admittedly once neglected a 1947 pickup on his property.

Then the town came knocking.

“I do need to do something about this,” he recalled.

Keegan admitted there might be some resistance, and hobbyists might be a valid exception.

But some people might need an extra push, he said.

COMMUNITY SPEAKS OUT

Residents who would be targeted by the campaign expressed reservations.

Jeff Vaughan owns the stretch of property along Route 9 that has come under fire for the storage of several inoperable vehicles.

“I’m not totally against it,” Vaughan told the Sun. “Junked cars aren’t necessarily the nicest thing to look at.”

Some vehicles on his property had already been removed, including a truck trailer. Others are slated to be sold.

But the market for used vehicles and parts isn’t always reliable, Vaughan said. Some planned sales fell through, while other vehicles are antiques with value.

Still others on his property, like a fire truck, were not his, he said.

Dick Decker, who owns CD Trucking on Ledge Hill Road, said he was unfamiliar with the proposed campaign.

“I don’t see why they should get into private people’s business,” said Decker, who also operates a welding and excavating business.

Terry Atwell lives on Stevenson Road, which winds its way through fertile farmland at the south end of town.

Terry and his son, Tyler, are lifelong demolition derby enthusiasts, and say the proposal would negatively affect the culture.

Their machines are not visible from the road, a rural stretch flecked with vast fields and farms.

“If they see this, they’re looking too hard,” Terry said.

On the proposed stipulations for exhibiting cars: “I’m fully against it,” Terry said. “When’s it going to end?”

Terry said he was also alarmed by the intrusion of his privacy, citing the time when a member of the beautification committee took photos of his property two years ago, and brought it up at a meeting as an example.

Robin Severance, who owns Severance Farm on Stevenson Road, said the campaign was part of broader changes in the community that infringed on property rights and threatened the town’s overall culture.

These changes, she said, are creating a culture of distrust and unease in what has traditionally been a tightly-knit working class community.

“You can’t go at people with a threatening manner,” Severance said. “This committee was kind of self-appointed. These were people who got together and decided this amongst themselves.

“This has gone from a group of local people to harassment.”

Westport, she said, has lost its sense of community, and a campaign to eradicate junked vehicles will drive that wedge even further.

“What kind of community has this become? Not very welcoming.”

But, Severance admitted, those who feel threatened by changes need to get involved to ensure their rights.

“If local people don’t get involved, we don’t have any people to blame but ourselves.”

NEXT STEPS

Tyler, the town supervisor, said the town is open to entertaining modifications of the plan.

“Nothing is etched in stone yet,” he said. “It’s something we can still change.”

Steven Viens, a councilman, indicated the town should put their best foot forward.

“I think it’d be worthwhile to go with this plan and see where it takes us,” he said at the Dec. 23 meeting.

The town’s neighbor to the south, Tom Scozzafava, said junked car laws are notoriously difficult to enforce.

Moriah town law allows residents to have two unlicensed cars before obtaining a junkyard permit.

“It’s worthless,” he said of the local law.

Scozzafava said it’s actually easier to enforce state property maintenance laws than local statutes, and working with homeowners to ensure compliance is probably the safest bet.

“Property maintenance is one of the most difficult areas in local government, especially in the Adirondacks,” he said. “Nobody wants these regulations until the guy moves in next door with the pig farm.”