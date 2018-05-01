Westport woman sentenced on welfare fraud

ELIZABETHTOWN | A Westport woman has been sentenced to serve between one-to-three years in prison and will have to pay back over $13,000 in payments that should have not been received from the Essex County Department of Social Services.

Social Services Director Michael Mascarenas announced Mary J. Kelley of Main Street in Westport received sentencing for two counts: third degree welfare fraud (Class D felony); and first degree filing a false report (Class E felony).

Both came with a 1-3 year prison sentence, which will run concurrently with a previous conviction for filing a false report.

Mascarenas said Kelley was found out to be working for Amtrak through the department’s fraud unit.

“Our fraud unit receives tips through a number of ways and also can seek out discrepancies in paperwork,” he said.

Kelley pleaded guilty on March 9 to the three felony charges in satisfaction of 11 pending felony charges. She was sentenced April 23.

The investigation reported Kelley failed to disclose her earnings on applications for food stamps (SNAP), along with heating oil (HEAP) benefits.

As a result, Kelley received $13,184 in SNAP benefits which she would not have received had her income actually been disclosed as required.

Along with a prison sentence, Kelley will be disqualified from receiving future public assistance benefits and will be required to pay back the illegally-obtained funds.

Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said her office will continue to aggressively prosecute individuals who defraud government programs and steal resources which could be going to other families in need.

“I applaud the hard work of our fraud investigators, who strive to ensure that those unscrupulous individuals who defraud Essex County taxpayers and citizens are held accountable,” said Mascarenas.

Potential fraud can be reported at co.essex.ny.us or by calling 518-873-3636.