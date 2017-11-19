Wevertown church to celebrate renovation

× Pausing from sharing thoughts about their church’s ministry, are (left to right): Calvary Bible Church pastor Jonathan Rayder and church members Bob Riedinger and Jed Armstrong, who have been key participants in the church building’s reconstruction. The Calvary Bible congregation is holding an open house Sunday Nov. 26 to introduce their enlarged renovated sanctuary to people of area communities. Photo by Thom Randall

WEVERTOWN | The parishioners of Calvary Bible Church are holding an open house on Sunday Nov. 26 to introduce their new sanctuary to the public, and all area citizens are invited to attend.

The sanctuary has been enlarged, updated and equipped with new technology to serve not only the church’s membership, but to bolster their outreach to area communities, Calvary Bible pastor Jonathan Rayder said Saturday.

Although the church is located in the sparsely populated area of Wevertown, the church has a dynamic and growing membership and strong weekly attendance, Rayder said.

The Calvary Bible congregation also features robust religious education sessions plus youth and adult programs as well as offering support to international missions.

“Our slogan is, “Reaching Up, Reaching In and Reaching Out,” he said. “We want people to establish a relationship with Jesus Christ, we want to see people grow in that walk with God, and we seek to build bridges in our community.”

The renovations include equipping the sanctuary with full audio-visual capabilities so people can view meditations and anthems’ lyrics projected on screens, and so musicians’ gospel songs are amplified with advanced fidelity.

The sanctuary’s new windows provide views of local hills and woods, offering an appropriate setting for reflecting on God’s natural world, he said.

This isn’t the first major expansion of the church. In 2010, Calvary Bible Church added a new gymnasium, a recreation room and religious education classrooms.

While the former sanctuary has been undergoing reconstruction recently, church services have been held in the gymnasium. As of this weekend, services will again be held in the sanctuary, which includes a river-rock wall in front.

The extensive renovations were accomplished by a large number of church members, some of whom are contractors. The expansion was funded by donations, some of them substantial.

Calvary Bible was launched in 1975 when M.A. Butler began a weekly home Bible study with several couples attending. The first official service in the original church building was held March 5, 1978

Rayder is the fifth pastor of the church. He was preceded by the church’s longest-serving pastor, Wayne Schoonmaker, who recently retired. Schoonmaker was the longest-serving pastor in the church’s forty-year tenure.