Wevertown fire fatal for one, second victim recovering

× Expand Photo by Christopher South On Monday, fire took the life of one person and seriously injured another after a fire destroyed much of this building at the intersection of state Routes 8 and 28 in Wevertown. The 1865 building housed Pearsall Realty and the law office of Sterling Goodspeed. The victims were in an apartment on the second floor and managed to get out, but one later died from injuries.

WEAVERTOWN | A resident died as the result of a fire in Wevertown on Monday, and a second victim is recovering from burns suffered while running through flames to escape a second floor apartment.

Tina M. Parker, 49, died Tuesday as a result of burns from the structure fire in Wevertown, officials said.

Parker and her visitor, Peter W. Stewart, 51, both suffered extensive burns as a result of running through the flames, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were treated at the scene by Johnsburg EMS.

According to Johnsburg EMS President Joe Connelly, the EMS unit transported Parker to Saratoga Hospital.

“She went to Saratoga because she was so critical and unstable she would not have made it to Albany. (Johnsburg EMS) had to stop at Saratoga Hospital to stabilize her,” Connelly said.

Connelly said the weather was so bad no medevac helicopters were not able to fly. Johnsburg EMT Shane Fahey was first EMT on the scene and made the decision to transport Parker.

Fahey and EMT Corey Morse transported Parker to Saratoga, all the while attempting to get a helicopter and trying to identify a landing place.

Parker was later transferred from Saratoga Hospital to the Burn Unit at the Westchester Medical Center.

Johnsburg EMS Capt. Kevin Fusco drove the North Warren EMS ambulance, which transported Stewart to the Albany Medical Center, picking up a Warrensburg EMT on the way.

Attempts to determine Stewart’s status and condition were unsuccessful, Stockdale said Tuesday.

On Monday, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 2361 state Route 28 in Bakers Mills.

Police and fire department personnel arrived on the scene and located Parker and Stewart, who had managed to get out of the building, near the residence.

The fire took about three hours to get under control, but firefighters remained on the scene until about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The age of the building — it was built in 1865 — and the fact that it was divided into different parts made it a difficult fire to fight. A propane tank exploded in the back of the building, where most of the damage occurred.

Fire companies from Chestertown, North Creek, Bakers Mills, Garnet Lake, Riverside, North River and Warrensburg were called in. The Glens Falls Fire Department was also called in to aid in the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, Stockdale said.

On Tuesday, individuals were salvaging items from the two front offices. Both Pearsall Realty and the law office of Sterling Goodspeed were damaged, but business owners were able to recover some items.

Goodspeed said via email he was able to salvage some original documents and the office computer, and planned to relocate to 251 Main St. in North Creek, as early as Wednesday.

Goodspeed is a former Warren County district attorney, count public defender, and Johnsburg supervisor.