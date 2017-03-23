Whallonsburg Grange announces full-time hire

×

WHALLONSBURG — A concerted effort by community through the past nearly 10 years reached a major milestone last week when Whallonsburg Grange offered their manager Kate Ritter a full-time, year-round position.

Ritter, who has a master’s degree in historic preservation, has worked part-time for the organization since December 2015.

Programming, coordination and scheduling at the historic Patrons of Husbandry Chapter 954 hall has grown enormously in recent years to blend a myriad of music, theatre, lecture, dance, exercise, social and kitchen events each month.

Grange Board of Directors President Andy Buchanan said the full-time hire caps a local revitalization effort done largely without massive state funding.

Most resources are brought in through donations, community fundraising and private grant awards, he said.

The new full-time position was sponsored in part by the Cloudsplitter Foundation, an Adirondack based grant-making organization managed by the Keet family.

“This is really important,” Buchanan said of the milestone, which caps many moments of success seen since restoration of the hall began in 2006.

“A huge amount of work has been done on this building, mostly by volunteers and with local fundraising efforts. The grange is very much playing the kind of role the board envisaged, not one done on behalf of a community but by members of community,” Buchanan said in chronicling the busy schedule now in place at the hall.

“Having a full-time manager is going to help us take the next step.”

The busy Hub-on-the-Hill farm production center in Essex grew out of the grange’s commercial kitchen along with success for several start-up local businesses.

Popular movie nights came as Champlain Valley Film Series merged with the grange Civic Association. The local Volunteer Fire Department Appreciation Day grew out of the grange’s summer celebration. A new play gym for tots on Saturday morning has become very successful along with several yoga and movement series. The hall has hosted many benefits for local families in need and continues to be the home for Boquet River Theatre Festival, a long standing summer youth theatre program.

“What spins out of a community project like the grange is really important in the way it revitalizes a rural economy more broadly,” Buchanan said, introducing Ritter.

“I’m really honored to be the one selected for this position,” Ritter said, sharing a little about her background in historic preservation and music.

“Adaptive reuse,” she said, “is why I wanted to go into historic preservation. I am excited to keep strengthening the partnerships we’re working on.”

Part of the focus, Ritter said, is to cultivate events to encourage diverse types of art, music, theatre, social gatherings and meetings.

Chenelle Palyswiat, of Saranac Lake, is spokeswoman for Cloudsplitter Foundation.

“Our goal is to improve the environment, both physically and culturally in the Adirondacks,” she said, commending the grange board’s strategic objectives and accomplishments.

The $40,000 grant is sourced with matching funds and will be dispersed over two years.

Essex Councilwoman Claire LaPine said they appreciate all of the work done to revitalize the grange hall, which was built in 1915. It had been shuttered in the late 1990s.

From Westport, Supervisor Mike Tyler said that what has transpired at here over the past 10 years is amazing.

“And I see better things coming.”

Community guests at the formal announcement included Margaret Gibbs, Heritage Program director at Lakes-to-Locks Passage.

It is vital to see community centers that reflect the work and interests of the people who comprise the local population, she said.

It is amazing, Gibbs said, how the Whallonsburg Grange still has roots connected somehow to the grange movement.

“And it attracts people from everywhere because it has that sense of place.”

Buchanan attributed success to varied grange committees that grew organically and spontaneously around local interests.

“We didn’t start with a master plan, we invited people simply saying ‘hey if you want it to happen, we’re here’,” Buchanan said.

Ted Cornell, founding director of the Whallonsburg Grange, said the vision initially saw something going on at the property all the time.

“And it’s worked. It’s worked because of the amazing people it attracted. The skills and hard work accomplished here is extraordinary,” Cornell said.

To find out more about events at the grange or how to rent or utilize the space, visit thegrangehall.info. Ritter can be reached at admin@thegrangehall.info or 518-963-7777.