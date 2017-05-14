Whallonsburg Grange earns American Red Cross shelter designation

× Sheera Broderick, left, and Mary Beth Sayre shared a smile as they discussed completion of the Whallonsburg Grange Hall’s designation as a “Partner Shelter” for the American Red Cross. The new electric generator is connected to the building and will power all necessary electricity in the event of a disaster response effort. Photo by Kim Dedam

WHALLONSBURG — The Whallonsburg Grange has earned formal designation as an American Red Cross partner shelter.

Fourteen local residents have trained as team to operate the shelter in any event of an emergency.

Grange Board member Sheera Broderick said the idea was first brought to the grange several years ago as renovations were underway.

With the commercial kitchen, water supply, new rest rooms and the new generator in place, the designation fit.

“Part of the reason we did this,” Broderick said, “is because during (Tropical Storm) Irene people came here.”

At least one person spent a night in the building as water rose around their home.

But formal provision for emergency shelter status required American Disability Act access via ramps and for rest rooms, which are in place. It also requires a sleeping space separate from cooking and eating areas.

All of the new construction at the grange filled the requirements, Broderick said.

Volunteers stepped up to form the team.

Jackie Thomas, Amy Valentine and Mary Beth Sayre are Shelter Team leaders and will manage any shelter operations.

“The grange can open as a shelter without the Red Cross in the event of a localized emergency,” Broderick said. “We just cannot say it is ‘Red Cross’ supported for that type of incident.”

The grange is situated at a crossroads, feeding in from the farm hills between Essex and Westport and Essex and Willsboro, Sayre explained.

The school buildings in Westport and Willsboro are already designated shelters, and Essex was utilizing the Fire Station, which might prove difficult with incoming and outgoing first response vehicles or any fire/emergency command center, much like what was used during the prison escape search two years ago.

“We did go to the Essex Town Board and give an update on where we stand here,” Broderick said.

“They have been very supportive.”

With the grange’s official shelter plan operational, it will remove the double-duty need at the Essex’s Volunteer Fire Department’s station.

“There really was a need in this area,” Broderick said of the building’s location in Whallonsburg, which can serve the communities between Westport and Willsboro.

The response plan in use by grange shelter staff is the process utilized by the Red Cross.

“If you become aware of a situation that would benefit from the use of the shelter, please do contact the grange to request that the shelter be opened,” Broderick said in a recent community announcement.

“Even if it is a place for a hot meal,” Sayre said in a recent interview.

Flooding or ice storm events, structure fires, brush fires or even train derailments are potential disasters on the county’s strategic emergency response plan.

Notification that the grange has opened as a shelter would be provided to the area fire departments, including Wadhams, Whallonsburg, Westport, Essex and Willsboro, via Essex County Emergency Services dispatch.

“A sign would be posted on the building as well,” Broderick said, along with notices via social media and on the Whallonsburg Grange website.

In a communitywide disaster, the American Red Cross would provide cots and food, the team members said.

But grange preparations include some food items in storage, Broderick said.

There are openings on the shelter team.

“If you know of anyone who would be interested in becoming a part of the Whallonsburg Grange Shelter Team, please have them contact Kate Ritter, grange manager, at 963-7777,” Broderick said.

Having accomplished the necessary paperwork, inspections, training and designation, Broderick said they feel prepared.

“Our biggest hope now is that we will never have to use it.”

To find out more about the Whallonsburg Grange, upcoming lectures, classes, activities and shows thegrangehall.info.