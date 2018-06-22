What do you do with those strawberries? Ask this chef.

× Expand Stock photo イチゴ

PERU | Beyond a rich sea of open farmland, past the silos stretching toward endless blue sky and rolling hills dotted with wandering horses, a chef reigns over his professional in-home kitchen setup.

Everything here is ship-shape. It’s clean, kitchen equipment and dishes nestled neatly on countertops or tucked away in wicker baskets. It’s deceptively simple, functional, designed by a man that worked over a decade in the trenches and learned on the line that the business of food is just that: A business.

It’s here, in this cooking school tucked into the Peru countryside, that some may learn what, exactly, to do with those strawberries they pick up at local farms and festivals around the region this season.

Two classes — named “Strawberry Fields Forever” after the classic Beatles song — are scheduled at the Carriage House Cooking School, one for this Saturday and another for June 27.

Both are $75 per person.

Chef Curtiss Hemm will teach attendees how to go beyond strawberry shortcake to recipes that aim to elevate this decadent fruit.

On the menu: Strawberry crullers, a fried pastry made from the same pâte à choux dough that one would find in éclairs; maple balsamic strawberries, a recipe concocted by Hemm; spinach salad with strawberry tarragon vinaigrette; a fruited-water, Aqua de Fresa; and strawberry fool with pound cake and Saint Germaine-infused whipped cream.

In this kitchen at Carriage House, Hemm promotes hands-on, experiential cooking classes.

He started in kitchens when he was 14 years old, and after working at restaurants for over 10 years he picked up and moved into academia, where he formally trained and ended up teaching. He taught at Paul Smith’s College, with several forays to Burgundy, France, and eventually landed a job as the dean of culinary arts and director of online programs at the New England Culinary Institute.

Now he runs three companies from home, one of them the Carriage House Cooking School.

Another is Pink Ribbon Cooking, a publishing company with a focus on healthy eating that Hemm got off the ground after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.