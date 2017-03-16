Whiskey-maker soon in Moriah

× Construction is underway on warehouses for WhistlePig Rye Whiskey LLC in the Moriah Business Park in Mineville. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Construction has started on warehouses for WhistlePig Rye Whiskey in the Moriah Business Park.

The Adirondack Park Agency approved permits for the initial storage operation, which is part of a four-phase construction plan for facilities to store and eventually distill and bottle rye whiskey.

The plan is to build a total of seven 14,000-square-foot storage structures for the operation. Four of the buildings are strictly for storage and aging of the whiskey.

The distillation and bottling in later phases of the project may add more employees, APA staff said at a recent meeting.

A seventh lot in Moriah’s industrial park involves a wetland area.

“Building potential (from lot 7) will have to be moved to (lots) 3, 5, and 6 for WhistlePig to take on the project,” APA Staff Planner Colleen Parker told APA commissioners.

But that is a good thing, she said, due to potential wetland impact.

Bottling and distillation phases of construction are already built into the seven warehouses they have designed, Parker said.

Business park sites 1, 2, and 4 are occupied by Pre-Tech Plastics, Moriah Health Center and High Peaks Hospice. WhistlePig is starting with lots 3, 5 and 6.

“The Essex County IDA and WhistlePig are anxious to begin construction as soon as possible,” according to APA Deputy Director of Regulatory Programs Rick Weber.

WhistlePig headquarters is in Shoreham, Vt., where local laws did not allow for sufficient storage for the whiskey, Weber said.

No comments on the plan had been received by the APA.

The APA staff said the WhistlePig project is consistent with plans for the Moriah Business Park, pre-approved as an industrial site in 2005.

“We see that it is consistent with the original plans and there are no significant environmental review concerns,” Weber said.

The distillery has sited a 10-vehicle parking lot, and expects around five employees to start.

The APA was waiting for a final stormwater remediation plan before issuing the permit.

Kim Smith Dedam also contributed to this story.