Whispering Maples repairs to begin

Restoration of the Whispering Maples Memorial Gardens facilities in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg, declared abandoned by the state in 2015, are scheduled to begin this fall. The $2 million project has a February 2018 deadline.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Work to fix a pair of neglected mausoleums in northern New York is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks.
“Construction staging and activities will begin shortly,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman in a statement.
The state assumed operations of two privately-owned mausoleums and a crematory in Ellenburg in 2015 after declaring the facilities abandoned.
Total repair costs are estimated to cost $1.8 million, said Connie Goedert, the state-appointed receiver who has overseen the rehabilitation process since last spring.
Goedert declined to break down the repair costs between the facilities.
But, she said, “Plattsburgh is over $1 million.”
This year’s state budget earmarked $2 million for the repairs — the largest known award for cemetery abandonment funds in the history of the state program.
CREMATORY OPEN
While state engineers have determined the buildings are structurally sound, they were constructed using low-grade materials and have been allowed to deteriorate since their construction in the 1980s.
Both facilities require new roofing, and the back of the building in Plattsburgh remains incomplete, its warped, weather-beaten and rebar-studded plywood backing exposed to the elements.
The crematorium in Ellenburg is running efficiently, and will remain operational during the construction period. Entombments in the mausoleums will also continue as scheduled, Cashman said.
But the mausoleums will be closed to visitation when work is in progress.
Families are encouraged to remove personal items from the crypt fronts outside and inside the mausoleums.
The crypts themselves will not be affected.
ODOR ADDRESSED
The mausoleum in Plattsburgh has been bedeviled with a foul odor for years.
It hasn’t gone unnoticed by survivors, who have written comments in the facility’s guestbooks.
“Can’t come in because it stinks so bad in here,” wrote a visitor, in a message dated Aug. 20.
Last fall, a crypt was discovered to be leaking — the result of out-of-state remains with less stringent burial standards, said officials — and a recent visit revealed the carpet to be cut away around the vault.
Goedert said the odor issues will be addressed during the renovations.
“There’s all types of ventilation,” she said. “Air exchanges and all that will be added to the system.”
Plattsburgh-based Branon Construction has been contracted for the rehabilitation efforts.
“They are going to start with the roofs at both locations,” Goedert said. “Both at the same time.”
The completion date for both facilities is Feb. 5, 2018.
“I think it’s important to note that factors of construction season in the North Country may play an important part in that,” said Cashman.
NO ACCOUNTABILITY
Whispering Maples Memorial Gardens was incorporated as a family-run non-profit in 1980.
The three-member board of directors was ordered dissolved by the state Division of Cemeteries in February 2015 upon reports that the facilities were being neglected.
The state later determined Whispering Maples had failed to set aside adequate funds to cover the costs of pre-need sales of crypt markers and sales of rights of interment.
Under the former owners, a portion of the proceeds from each crypt and niche sale was supposed to go to a permanent maintenance fund. But a state report determined not only was the account underfunded, but the non-profit failed to repay loans they were permitted to withdraw from the fund in 1992.
The nonprofit also failed to make regular deposits even as proceeds from internment space and mausoleum usage continued to pour in.
The outstanding balance for the fund was $212,399 as of June 2015.
The former owners have not been charged with a crime, and have not publicly commented on the reasons for the abandonment.
Cashman said he spoke with officials from the state attorney general’s office last September and indicated that the state has launched a probe and may pursue charges once the facilities have been repaired.
But nearly a year later, the picture isn’t any clearer.
“We have not received any info from the attorney general’s office,” Cashman told The Sun on Tuesday. “We have made inquiries, but no updates have formally been given to us.”
The state attorney general’s office did not respond to an email seeking comment by the time this story went to print on Tuesday afternoon.
LEGISLATION PENDING
Once the repairs are completed, Ellenburg and Plattsburgh will take over the facilities.
But as the localities prepare to enter the uncharted waters of owning and operating burial and crematory infrastructure, Cashman is pushing for statewide legislation that would ban freestanding mausoleums and crematories.
“After this situation, a number of individuals have been trying to wrap their minds around how this can be addressed in the future,” Cashman said.
A bill barring the units as the only form of internment at burial grounds has been introduced in the state Senate by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queenbury), who helped the localities secure $300,000 in early funding for repair work.
“Mausoleums and columbarium have proven to be successful for many cemeteries when they are part of a larger financial plan and presented as an additional burial option for cemeteries,” reads the bill language.
But when a cemetery is created solely for the purpose of construction of a standalone mausoleum or columbarium, local governments and other entities are exposed to financial hardship if a facility is subsequently abandoned.
The legislation remains in committee.
“The senator hopes with the new session coming up in January, she’ll push the bill and get it to the floor of the Senate for a vote,” said Dan MacEntee, a spokesman for the senator.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has sponsored companion legislation in the state Assembly.
— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting