Whispering Maples repairs to begin

× Restoration of the Whispering Maples Memorial Gardens facilities in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg, declared abandoned by the state in 2015, are scheduled to begin this fall. The $2 million project has a February 2018 deadline. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Work to fix a pair of neglected mausoleums in northern New York is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks.

“Construction staging and activities will begin shortly,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman in a statement.

The state assumed operations of two privately-owned mausoleums and a crematory in Ellenburg in 2015 after declaring the facilities abandoned.

Total repair costs are estimated to cost $1.8 million, said Connie Goedert, the state-appointed receiver who has overseen the rehabilitation process since last spring.

Goedert declined to break down the repair costs between the facilities.

But, she said, “Plattsburgh is over $1 million.”

This year’s state budget earmarked $2 million for the repairs — the largest known award for cemetery abandonment funds in the history of the state program.

CREMATORY OPEN

While state engineers have determined the buildings are structurally sound, they were constructed using low-grade materials and have been allowed to deteriorate since their construction in the 1980s.

Both facilities require new roofing, and the back of the building in Plattsburgh remains incomplete, its warped, weather-beaten and rebar-studded plywood backing exposed to the elements.

The crematorium in Ellenburg is running efficiently, and will remain operational during the construction period. Entombments in the mausoleums will also continue as scheduled, Cashman said.

But the mausoleums will be closed to visitation when work is in progress.

Families are encouraged to remove personal items from the crypt fronts outside and inside the mausoleums.

The crypts themselves will not be affected.

ODOR ADDRESSED

The mausoleum in Plattsburgh has been bedeviled with a foul odor for years.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by survivors, who have written comments in the facility’s guestbooks.

“Can’t come in because it stinks so bad in here,” wrote a visitor, in a message dated Aug. 20.

Last fall, a crypt was discovered to be leaking — the result of out-of-state remains with less stringent burial standards, said officials — and a recent visit revealed the carpet to be cut away around the vault.

Goedert said the odor issues will be addressed during the renovations.

“There’s all types of ventilation,” she said. “Air exchanges and all that will be added to the system.”