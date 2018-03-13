White nationalist fliers appear on Plattsburgh streets

Mayor condemns hate, pledges signs will be removed as residents speak out

× Plattsburgh resident Kimberly Cummins stands alongside three peers at the corner of Broad and S. Catherine streets, across the street from where she first found a pair of fliers advertising a white nationalist website. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo PLATTSBURGH | Fliers advertising what appears to be a white nationalist group, “Patriot Front,” were posted in multiple places around the city this past week, sparking public outcry as residents express concern that racism in the Lake City may be escalating. In response to an apparent uptick in racially-charged incidents in recent months, locals have started speaking out. One resident stood on a street corner with a sign that read “You are welcome here” every day for nearly a week. “I just don’t want (these fliers) to be a sign that racism here is escalating,” Plattsburgh resident Kimberly Cummins told The Sun. Students at SUNY Plattsburgh have also revived the Stop Hate campaign, first made popular nearly 20 years ago when the Westboro Baptist Church visited the city during the tenure of former Plattsburgh Mayor Dan Stewart, the first openly-gay mayor in the state. “We won’t let hatred, stigmatization and judgment divide us,” wrote the student organization “I Am an Ally” on Facebook. “We are all better than this. We encourage you to share, print and hang this (Stop Hate poster) on your windows, doors and social media.” At least nine fliers advertising Patriot Front have been found by residents Cummins, Kevin Lewis, Camden Ellis, and their friends along Broad and Margaret streets since March 4. Plattsburgh City Police Lieutenant Brad Kiroy told The Sun that they had not received any formal complaints about the posters — by the time they were advised someone had already taken them down — but city police is aware of them. “We’re always cognizant of the dangers these groups present,” he said. “These folks hide behind the veil of the first amendment, but still demand our attention.” Because no formal complaint was filed, there’s no formal investigation into the matter. But Plattsburgh City Police remain on the lookout. “If there’s a violation of law, that’s certainly something we’ll address,” Kiroy said. Patriot Front did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print. RESIDENTS REACT Cummins, 31, first spotted the flier advertising a white nationalist group while on her way home one day.

“I didn’t know what they were at first. I just took a photo and kept walking,” she said. When she visited the site, she was taken aback. “It just made me really sad that this is happening in my community.” She posted a photo of the messages, stapled to a wooden utility pole, on Facebook shortly after, prompting quick responses from friends. “That makes me sick,” wrote one commenter, Emily Fuller. “I’m speechless.” “I’m angry these scum are promoting Nazi slogans like this,” Caleb Moshier wrote, noting that the URL containing the message “blood and soil,” was a key slogan in Nazi ideology. “These idiots shouldn’t be using the American flag to promote their filth. Ignorance is no excuse for this. You are spitting on the memory of American soldiers who fought the Nazis. This is literally re-writing history to support neo-Nazis.” Cummins decided to act — not angrily, but by extending an olive branch. “I really want to approach this issue with an open mind/heart,” she told The Sun in a Facebook message. “I would love to sit down and listen to the people that put up these posters, or people who live in the area that believe in the same things. While I don’t believe that white nationalism is the answer to anything, I would really love to bring people together. “It’s hard to talk about these issues that I don’t agree with without alienating the other side and making it even more extreme.” She stood on a street corner across from where she found the fliers once a day for nearly a week, carrying a sign that said “You are welcome here.” Cummins said that she felt everyone was becoming more isolated and less open to having real discussions, something she attributed to a widespread dispute over the nation’s identity and growing chasms separating different world views. “We’re not having a real dialogue,” she said. Throughout the week a few people have spontaneously joined her demonstration, she said. She hopes that by opening a dialogue, and encouraging local officials to speak out publicly against hatred, Plattsburgh can find its way toward unity again.