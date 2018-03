White nationalist fliers appear on Plattsburgh streets

× Plattsburgh resident Kimberly Cummins stands alongside three peers at the corner of Broad and S. Catherine streets, across the street from where she first found a pair of fliers advertising a white nationalist website. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Fliers advertising what appears to be a white nationalist group, “Patriot Front,” were posted in multiple places around the city this past week, sparking public outcry as residents express concern that racism in the Lake City may be escalating.

In response to an apparent uptick in racially-charged incidents in recent months, locals have started speaking out.

One resident stood on a street corner with a sign that read “You are welcome here” every day for nearly a week.

“I just don’t want (these fliers) to be a sign that racism here is escalating,” Plattsburgh resident Kimberly Cummins told The Sun.

Students at SUNY Plattsburgh have also revived the Stop Hate campaign, first made popular nearly 20 years ago when the Westboro Baptist Church visited the city during the tenure of former Plattsburgh Mayor Dan Stewart, the first openly-gay mayor in the state.

“We won’t let hatred, stigmatization and judgment divide us,” wrote the student organization “I Am an Ally” on Facebook. “We are all better than this. We encourage you to share, print and hang this (Stop Hate poster) on your windows, doors and social media.”

At least nine fliers advertising Patriot Front have been found by residents Cummins, Kevin Lewis, Camden Ellis, and their friends along Broad and Margaret streets since March 4.

Plattsburgh City Police Lieutenant Brad Kiroy told The Sun that they had not received any formal complaints about the posters — by the time they were advised someone had already taken them down — but city police is aware of them.

“We’re always cognizant of the dangers these groups present,” he said.

“These folks hide behind the veil of the first amendment, but still demand our attention.”

Because no formal complaint was filed, there’s no formal investigation into the matter.

But Plattsburgh City Police remain on the lookout.

“If there’s a violation of law, that’s certainly something we’ll address,” Kiroy said.

Patriot Front did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print.

RESIDENTS REACT

Cummins, 31, first spotted the flier advertising a white nationalist group while on her way home one day.