Wiawaka Center for Women receives preservation award

THURMAN | The Wiawaka Center for Women has been awarded a 2017 Adirondack Architectural Heritage Award for its restoration of the 1903 Wakonda Lodge located on the southern shore of Lake George.

The award is scheduled to be awarded at a luncheon held at the Nettle Meadow Farm in Thurman on Monday, Sept. 18.

The lodge was originally built as an artists retreat. The owners, Katrina and Spencer Trask, later sold the property for $1 and a bouquet of wildflowers to Miss Mary Fuller of Troy, founder of Wiawaka, according to information provided by Marina Skea from the Wiawaka Board of Directors.

In the early 1900s, the Wiawaka Center began hosting women who were factory workers. The center would eventually change its focus to include working women of all backgrounds, including veterans, cancer survivors, caregivers, domestic violence survivors and many others.

But the lodge fell into disrepair and finally closed in 2003.

A campaign to raise $300,000 for the restoration was successful, allowing for the full restoration.

In 2006, restoration began on the lodge’s foundation, followed by interior and exterior work, until the lodge reopened in 2013.

The Wakonda Lodge is just one of four historic buildings on the Wiawaka property with overnight accommodations as well as space for relaxation and learning.

Funding sources included grants from the Wright Family Foundation, The Charles R. Wood Foundation and the New York State Environmental Protection Fund administered through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Other funding sources included donations from Wiawaka Board members, supporters, guests, staff, instructors, and local businesses. State Sen. Betty Little also helped to secure funding.

Adirondack Architectural Heritage seeks to enhance public appreciation and support to protect endangered historical and architectural resources in the Adirondack Park. The AARCH Awards Program annually recognizes exemplary historic preservation work throughout the Adirondack Park.

Tickets for the awards luncheon are $50 per person and are available through Adirondack Architectural Heritage at aarch.org or 518-834-9328.

The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be held at AARCH 2016 award winning Nettle Meadow Farm in Thurman.