Widows support group formed

× Expand Photo provided Kate Barry will be the facilitator of the new Widows Support Group being held on Wednesdays starting June 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | A new widows support group will get rolling on Wednesday, June 13 at 1:30 p.m. in the lounge at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church.

The new support group will be facilitated by Kate Barry, a long time summer resident of Hague and now a Middlebury, Vermont resident.

Barry comes from a dynamic Catholic background, shepherded folks in many ministries and has led bereavement groups for a number of years. She is a widow, mother and former teacher and has served on and organized numerous ministries.

“For none of us, life is the bed of roses that we might like it to be,” Barry said. “The tough parts in my life have been my teachers. It is only because of them that I have been able to come to real compassion, to walk with others in their pain and to know more intimately the joys and depths of love.”

The group will continue meeting on Wednesdays, June 20 and 27. All area women are welcome.

“This ministry is a result of parishioners and friends of the church asking for just such a group,” said Rev. Scott Tyler, pastor of the church.

For more information or to express interest in participating, call the church office at 518-585-7995. The First United Methodist Church is at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga.