Wild Center to add indigenous perspective

TUPPER LAKE | Federal funds awarded to The Wild Center will pave the way for a sweeping project designed to incorporate the region’s indigenous perspective into existing installations.

The natural history museum last week received $245,000 from the federal Museums for America grant program implemented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Two Row Project will assemble Native American tribal entities and indigenous knowledge experts to implement the programming update, which is expected to take three years.

“Even before The Wild Center opened in 2006, I recognized that The Wild Center was focused on western science and interpretation, missing the opportunity of the thousands of years of indigenous knowledge,” said Wild Center Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe in a statement.

But adding this perspective was something the museum could not do alone, Ratcliffe said, and relationship-building was critical for its initiation.

Partners include the Six Nations Indian Museum, the Akwesasne Cultural Center, the Indigenous Education Institute and the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

The grant funds constitute about half of what it will cost to complete the initiative.

A “Two Row” relationship is one in which there is equality, said Sue Herne, program coordinator of the Akwesasne Cultural Center-Museum.

“While The Wild Center is the larger organization, the two indigenous museums in the partnership will have an equal voice in the process,” Herne said.

Each of the three museums will be able to add new and creative aspects to the sites, and visitors will gain new perspectives on how culture can impact environmental decisions, she said.

Leading the upgrades at The Wild Center is a “reinterpretation” of the Marsh Oxbow exhibit from the perspective of the Akwesasne Mohawk.

The sweeping vista incorporates outside marshlands into an indoor atrium, giving the illusion that the ponds run indoors.

David Fadden, director of the Six Nations Indian Museum, has worked with The Wild Center for years on narrative storytelling projects.

While gazing across the marsh, Fadden is always reminded of the Iroquois philosophy towards the environment as codified in their “Thanksgiving Address.”