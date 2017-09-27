Wild Center to add indigenous perspective

Photo provided
TUPPER LAKE | Federal funds awarded to The Wild Center will pave the way for a sweeping project designed to incorporate the region’s indigenous perspective into existing installations.
The natural history museum last week received $245,000 from the federal Museums for America grant program implemented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The Two Row Project will assemble Native American tribal entities and indigenous knowledge experts to implement the programming update, which is expected to take three years.
“Even before The Wild Center opened in 2006, I recognized that The Wild Center was focused on western science and interpretation, missing the opportunity of the thousands of years of indigenous knowledge,” said Wild Center Executive Director Stephanie Ratcliffe in a statement.
But adding this perspective was something the museum could not do alone, Ratcliffe said, and relationship-building was critical for its initiation.
Partners include the Six Nations Indian Museum, the Akwesasne Cultural Center, the Indigenous Education Institute and the Center for Native Peoples and the Environment at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.
The grant funds constitute about half of what it will cost to complete the initiative.
A “Two Row” relationship is one in which there is equality, said Sue Herne, program coordinator of the Akwesasne Cultural Center-Museum.
“While The Wild Center is the larger organization, the two indigenous museums in the partnership will have an equal voice in the process,” Herne said.
Each of the three museums will be able to add new and creative aspects to the sites, and visitors will gain new perspectives on how culture can impact environmental decisions, she said.
Leading the upgrades at The Wild Center is a “reinterpretation” of the Marsh Oxbow exhibit from the perspective of the Akwesasne Mohawk.
The sweeping vista incorporates outside marshlands into an indoor atrium, giving the illusion that the ponds run indoors.
David Fadden, director of the Six Nations Indian Museum, has worked with The Wild Center for years on narrative storytelling projects.
While gazing across the marsh, Fadden is always reminded of the Iroquois philosophy towards the environment as codified in their “Thanksgiving Address.”
“Every person is supposed to say words of thankfulness to all parts of creation,” Fadden said, “from food to stars to the sun and moon.
“In a way, it’s really to put us in the right perspective every day.”
Fadden is currently sketching out ideas for how to incorporate that belief system into the exhibit.
Doing so, he said, will allow a broader audience to learn about the culture of the original inhabitants of the area and help diminish some of the misconceptions about the Haudenosaunee.
“Through programming and exhibit design, we can help reach the goals of education and enlightenment with respect to the health of the earth during this critical time in earth’s history,” Fadden said in a statement.
“We’re all pretty excited about it and ready to go full force and full-speed ahead to get it done.”
Additional ideas include a storytelling video by the Six Nations Indian Museum in Onchiota, New York and the Akwesasne Cultural Center (ACC).
The partnership will also develop a canoe trip along The Wild Center’s oxbow on the Raquette River that shares both western science and Native American ecological knowledge.
Two traveling exhibits are also slated for 2018, including a project spearheaded by ACC designed to provide an introduction to their community’s culture, lifestyle and ecology.
The second, created by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, will help visitors discover the “modern-day partnership between western science and traditional knowledge through the stories of four communities addressing challenges using both of these perspectives,” according to materials provided by The Wild Center.
OTHER BENEFICIARIES
Two other local museums received funding:
The Adirondack Experience received $140,000, and Historic Saranac Lake received $20,650 to aid in the long-term preservation of its collections.
“These artifacts help tell the story of Saranac Lake’s unique history as a tuberculosis treatment destination, and help us connect visitors of all ages with the people who made Saranac Lake what it is today,” said Museum Administrator Chessie Monks-Kelly in a statement. “The collections are always growing, and we want to make sure we have a plan to ensure that they are available to tell that story for generations to come.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) announced the awards on Sept. 19.
“The North Country’s pristine environment is a defining feature of many of our communities across the district, and I applaud these museums for working to showcase our natural treasures,” Stefanik said in a statement.
IMLS received 558 applications this year requesting about $104.5 million, and selected 132 projects to receive $19.2 million in funding.
“As centers of learning and catalysts of community change, libraries and museums connect people with programs, services, collections, information, and new ideas in the arts, sciences and humanities,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “They serve as vital spaces where people can connect with each other.”