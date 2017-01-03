Wildlife Institute awarded Pearsall grant

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York recently announced that it has been awarded a donation by the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation.

Since the foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for year-round residents of the Adirondack Park, the institute will use the funds to support environmental education programs for elementary and middle school students in Crown Point, Newcomb and Minerva central school districts, organizers say.

