Wildlife shots on display in June

× Photographer Bud Maurer stands with some his photographs that will be on display at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce in June. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Wildlife and scenic photographer Bud Maurer has been selected as the Artist of the Month for June at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

Maurer owns Sand Bud Photography of Albany, and is frequently in the southern Essex County area.

His shot of an Amtrak train graced the cover of New York By Rail magazine a few years ago. Inside shots were taken from the Rock Cuts in Moriah, with the Bulwagga Bay Campground in the background.

“I do mostly scenics,” he said. “My father dragged me into it. I got all my cameras from my father. I had a Brownie at the time.”

Brownie was the name of a popular series of simple and inexpensive film cameras made by Eastman Kodak from 1901 through the early 1980s.

Maurer’s father gave him his set of Canon 35mm film SLRs 50 years ago, and he transitioned to a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV recently, a digital SLR.

One of his best shots is an eagle taken with a 400mm super-telephoto lens, he said.

“I like eagles,” Maurer said. “We went out on Lake Champlain on a boat and saw eagles.”

He’s also photographed black bears and loons in the Adirondacks.

“I also do waterfalls, winter scenery, barns,” he said. “I have to see it, then I know if it will make a good photo.”

After shooting, the photos are edited in Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom, he said, for things like color correction and saturation.

Lately he’s got into shooting for photo business cards, and he did notecards showing Fort Ticonderoga for the Ticonderoga Best Western Plus.

“It’s great fun,” Maurer said. “I also do kids, pets. They don’t stand still and I don’t want them to. The best photos come when they’re doing something.”

His work will be on display in the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Port Henry throughout June.

His website is: www.sandbud.com.