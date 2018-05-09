Willows Bistro celebrates milestone

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Willows Bistro in downtown Warrensburg, takes a quick mid-afternoon break from crafting paninis, quiches, sandwiches and wraps for her customers. This week, Swan and her patrons will be observing the10th anniversary of the cafe, a popular cultural outpost in the area.

WARRENSBURG | When customers visit Warrensburg’s Willows Bistro on May 10, they’ll see proprietor Debbie Swan wearing a once-a-year getup — an apron emblazoned with cherries.

The apron is pulled from a drawer each May 10 for a sole annual appearance — to celebrate the day that Swan opened her coffeehouse/cafe.

This year will be the 10th year the apron sees daylight, as Willows Bistro is celebrating a decade in existence.

Swan said this week she concentrates on serving healthy, natural food as well as premium, savory coffee. But she also enjoys feeding her customer’s artistic sensibilities.

Since 2008, the cafe has been considered a casual cultural outpost for locals as well as part-year residents and area visitors.

The Bistro’s wine-colored walls regularly bear exhibits of art, and for years, various poets and authors have read their works to 25-or-so people — a capacity crowd for the cozy cafe.

Nowadays, readings may be rare, but a writers’ group meets in the bistro regularly on the first Wednesday of each month, with members discussing their short stories, poetry, novels, non-fiction and journal entries.

Paintings, photographs, and multi-media art displayed in the cafe change every 30 days or so, with artists’ exhibit openings occurring on the first Friday of each month.

“I opened up Willows Bistro because I like art, and I wanted a place where younger people and local people could display their works,” she said.

Creativity extends to her menu, which features meticulously prepared salads, quiches, soups, sandwiches and wraps, featuring fresh, select ingredients.

Her dishes bear intriguing monikers that are as personalized as the food choices — they happen to bear the names of her children and grandchildren — Zennin, Hawthorne, Rowan and Lincoln.

Her Velvet Prairie salad, however, combines the names of two of her progeny. It features baby spinach topped with kalamata olives, thin sweet onions topped with feta cheese.

Among her customers are social groups including ladies’ clubs — as well as lawyers, insurance brokers, and entrepreneurs conducting consultations or intimate meetings. All ages patronize her cafe, she said.

“There’s nothing quite like it in Warrensburg,” Swan said. “I have wonderful customers.”

Willows Bistro is open Tuesday through Saturday. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In July and August, the venue is open every day.

While custom preparing a dish can take several minutes — particularly when there’s a line of customers in the cafe — people are welcome to call in their order ahead by dialing 518-504-4344.