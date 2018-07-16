State offers Essex County officials, long skeptical over broadband effort, a peace offering

× Jeffrey Nordhaus, the state official overseeing the state’s broadband initiative, briefed stakeholders at Willsboro Central School on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | All locations awaiting high-speed broadband in Willsboro are poised to be wired by the end of next year, according to providers.

Slic Network Solutions received $541,550 in state subsidies last January to provide fiber to 135 locations in the community, the lion’s share of $704,000 in incentives for the community.

The Nicholville-based provider plans to begin the engineering and design process before the end of the summer.

“Spring of next year is when we anticipate being able to start doing some of the construction work,” said Slic CEO Brad Pattelli. “The end of the next year is when the money is committed.”

Cable Communications of Willsboro is poised to complete installation efforts by the end of this year, said founder Herb Longware.

DEADLINE EXTENDED

Three providers have been tapped to provide service to Willsboro through the state program, which allocated nearly $105 million to the North Country in January in the third and final round of grant funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set the end of the year as the deadline for the ambitious universal broadband project, but companies who received funding in January can apply for a waiver for an additional year.

Slic received funds to provide fiber to 135 locations in Willsboro, primarily in the southwest corner of town; nearby the Willsboro Golf Course, and the northwest side of town along the border with Chesterfield.

Cable Communications of Willsboro will serve 394 locations, and HughesNet, 15 locations via satellite.

Those who live on service area boundaries are welcome to reach out to providers in an attempt to utilize their service.

Providers briefed stakeholders at Willsboro Central School last Thursday alongside Empire State Development Executive Vice President of Innovation and Broadband Jeffrey Nordhaus, the state official overseeing the program.

CV Wireless will benefit from a separate investment by Microsoft to provide “white space” service to area customers, said owner Beth Schiller.

DETAILS FORTHCOMING

Exact town-level data for beneficiaries across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties remains in raw data format, but wide swatches will be covered by satellite, including the entirety of eligible locations in Crown Point, Moriah, Port Henry, Newcomb, North Elba, St. Armand and Westport, and portions in every other locality.

Clinton County contains nearly 12,000 locations slated to addressed in the final $44 million funding package for the county.

Virtually every unserved locality in the county except from Peru, the City of Plattsburgh and Schuyler Falls — each of which will be covered by Verizon — are also poised to be served by HughesNet, with the highest concentrations in Black Brook, the Town of Champlain, Dannemora, Mooers and Saranac.

In all, 2,800 miles of fiber will be deployed in 31 projects, according to the state Broadband Program Office (BPO).

The briefing by Nordhaus marked somewhat of an olive branch to local officials who have sparred with the agency for years over transparency and mapping concerns.

But the animosity appeared to be in the rearview last week.

“I think right now we’ve come to the point where we have a good news story,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, a chief critic of the program.

Nordhaus was similarly effusive.

“I think we’ve had a great collaborative relationship, and we thank (Gillilland) for his support,” he said. “We’re here as friends because I think this is a good news story for everybody to hear.”

Nordhaus said the state will be keeping an eye on its investment, which was funded by bank settlements.

“There’s a whole series of checks and balances that occur,” Nordhaus said. “It’s a very critical part of our job.”

Providers are required to sign a security agreement with the BPO in order to accept the grant funds.

“They have a lien on everything we build,” Patelli said. “They don’t release that lien unless they’re satisfied.”

For more info on address-level data, visit nysbroadband.ny.gov.

SATELLITE UPDATE

Approximately 50 people attended the session, and audience members largely focused their questions on the quality of service provided by HughesNet, which received $4.6 million in state subsidies for four projects in a 16-county stretch of upstate New York, or about half of the remaining unserved locations statewide.

The BPO will subsidize installation costs for satellite dishes, and Hughes will hold costs to $49 per unit.

Providers are required under New NY Broadband Program guidelines to set a monthly price ceiling of $60 for service for the next five years.

Service should be available from HughesNet by the end of this year, said Nordhaus, noting the provider launched a new satellite into orbit in 2016 and the resultant technology provides faster service, which has historically been much-maligned.

While the service meets the 25 megabytes per second program requirements, the service is data-capped.

Nordhaus referred to it as a “soft cap” because service is not terminated for users who reach the limit, but is rather throttled at 3 mbps, a measure that will result in buffer times when streaming video.

The BPO was unsuccessful in negotiating a higher cap with HughesNet, Nordhaus said.

“No, I cannot commit to that,” HughesNet East Coast Manager Lanny Stokes told Nordhaus at the forum when asked.

Stokes also conceded the service might not be optimal for first-person gaming due to latency issues, or the time it takes for data packets to be transferred from one point to another.

“Those types of games where you’re interacting in a very split second reaction time, satellite internet in general like HughesNet — it’s not optimized for those games,” Stokes said.

Hughes has, however, been ranked by the Federal Communications Commission first among all major U.S. internet service providers for delivering on advertised performance promises, according to a 2016 report.

“We always try to do more than what we advertise, but we do deliver on promises of speed,” Stokes said.

Another large-scale grant recipient, Frontier Communications, has also pledged to meet the program requirement of 25 mbps for the state’s most rural locations.