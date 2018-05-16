Willsboro Central super search narrows

× 1 of 3 Expand File photo The Willsboro Central School Board of Education has announced its three finalists for the superintendent position, including Brian Corey, pictured here. × 2 of 3 Expand FIle photo The Willsboro Central School Board of Education has announced its three finalists for the superintendent position, including Justin Gardner, pictured here. × 3 of 3 Expand File photo The Willsboro Central School Board of Education has announced its three finalists for the superintendent position, including Matt Slattery, pictured here. Prev Next

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro Central School Board of Education has narrowed the field of candidates being interviewed to replace Superintendent Stephen Broadwell next school year.

Board of Education President Phyllis Klein announced last week there are now three finalists for the job, down from a list of five issued a week prior.

Current Peru Principal Matt Slattery, Beekmantown Principal Justin Gardner and Jefferson Central Superintendent Brian Corey each made the Willsboro short list and will now return for another round of interviews, which will be conducted by the board and a stakeholders committee of faculty and residents from the school district.

The meetings are scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 16.

Slattery is the current 3-6 principal at Peru Elementary School, while Gardner serves as Beekmantown’s high school principal.

Corey is the superintendent at Jefferson Central School in Jefferson, Schoharie County, a district with an enrollment of about 225 kids, according to U.S. News.

The board recently said it was hopeful they could have a successor named by the end of the month. Broadwell will retire effective July 1.