Willsboro Central taps new superintendent

Justin Gardner was named the new superintendent at Willsboro Central School and will start his tenure on July 2.

WILLSBORO | The Board of Education of the Willsboro Central School District has chosen the high school principal at Beekmantown to lead their school into the future.

Justin Gardner, who has been the high school lead administrator at Beekmantown, was unanimously approved to serve as the Willsboro Central Superintendent starting July 1. He will replace Stephen Broadwell, who has been in the position for the last 13 years.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the school community,” said Gardner upon his approval to a three-year contract.

“I am excited to see Mr. Gardner come in here and make it even better,” Broadwell said. “This is an exciting time for Willsboro and I believe people are excited to see this transition.”

Before Beekmantown, Gardner had been a social studies teacher at Northern Adirondack. He graduated from Plattsburgh State with his Bachelor’s before obtaining his Master’s from Potsdam State and his administrative degree from MCLA.

“Willsboro’s reputation within the region of being a place that really involves the community and does positive things for its students is what attracted me to the position,” said Gardner. “It is great to see the support and passion the faculty and community have for the students and everyone shares in that passion.”

Board President Phyllis Klein said Gardner’s passion and enthusiasm were qualities the board was high on.

“It’s wonderful and exciting to see great young people in education,” Klein said. “He is a wiz at technology, which is something we felt was important as we keep moving forward. We were impressed with his intellect, energy and overall demeanor. He is an exceptional young man.”

Klein said the board as a whole was impressed with the quality of applicants they got through the process.

“When it got down to our final three, it became very tough,” she said.

Gardner said he hopes to meet with faculty and staff at some point before the official changeover July 2 (July 1 is a Sunday) and wants to heard from them about where the direction of the school should lead.

“I want to get as much information as I can to get started, so I want to listen and gather as much input as I can,” he said.