Willsboro Central youth to present ‘Jungle Book Kids’

× The cast and crew of Willsboro Central School’s Drama Club performance of The Jungle Book Kids. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WILLSBORO | Elementary students here have searched out the bare necessities of life and are ready to share them with audiences this weekend.

‘The Jungle Book Kids’ will take to the stage of Willsboro Central School Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2-3, at 7 p.m., with an encore performance Sunday, Feb 4, at 3 p.m.

Director Derrick Hopkins said the play had always been in the files for the elementary arm of the Drama Club, but had not been a play he felt would be good for the group.

“About a year ago, I got a message from the production company saying they had revised and rewritten the script,” Hopkins said. “I ordered a new copy and it was so much better and something I felt our kids could do.”

The troupe for the elementary production is abut 50 strong ranging from students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

“They were ready for this the second ‘Shrek’ ended,” said music director Jennifer Moore about the kids level of excitement. “They knew the story and already knew some of the lines and songs when they came into the auditions. It is a very dedicated group of kids.”

Moore said she has worked with the youth to help them keep time to the accompaniment CD both in range and tempo.

“We work a lot of vocal development and making their voices flexible,” Moore said.

Students have been working between four and five days each week preparing for their opening night.

They have done everything in practice to get the singing down and the dance numbers,” he said. “The youngest kids are doing a great job maintaining their focus.

Annie-Laurie Lemieux provides assistance and acts as stage manager, while high school students Myah Green and Kyle Jacques-Britton are production assistants.

General admission will be $5 per person with students ages five and under free. For more information, contact the school at 518-963-4456.