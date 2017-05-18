Willsboro, Essex open for business

× Expand File photo Open for business: The Willsboro-Essex Development Corporation has an ambitious agenda planned for the summer, including expanding outreach to local businesses and rolling out Business After Hours sessions in Willsboro and Essex. Both communities are primed for investment, said Teresa Sayward, the group’s newly-elected chair.

WILLSBORO — Willsboro and Essex are business-friendly, and would love to have you.

That’s the vision Teresa Sayward would like to convey as she settles into her new role as the chair of the Willsboro-Essex Development Corporation (WEDC).

Sayward has outlined a robust new agenda designed to boost outreach.

“My plan for this summer is to personally contact every business in Willsboro and Essex, and try to get every single one of our businesses to be a member of the corporation,” Sayward told the Sun.

Sayward also aims to meet with all county, state and federal economic development agencies to see how the WEDC can best utilize their programming and services.

The corporation provides loans to existing and start-up businesses in Willsboro and Essex.

Sayward said while the agency does not want to take away business from local banks, they can tackle the more risky endeavors that banks won’t touch.

“The development corporation can take risky business,” Sayward said. “We can do some things the local banks can’t do.”

A primary goal is to find a buyer for the industrial site available for sale in Willsboro with access to Route 22.

“Someone local would be great, and we’ll take whatever comes along,” Sayward said.

Another item high on the wishlist is to revitalize the former IGA Grocery location in Willsboro.

“We’re working with the Nature Conservancy to see if we can make something work,” Sayward said.

Sayward and Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland say the prospects for economic revitalization are bright, and the town has several key attributes, including an energized farming sector and ample waterfront property.

“We have more lakefront property in Willsboro, New York than either community on either side of the lake,” Sayward said.

Gillilland said the town is primed to capitalize on the lucrative salmon-fishing industry, and fluvial geomorphic morphology reports reveal the Boquet River has the potential to be one of the highest producing salmon rivers along Lake Champlain.

The town, he said, has been working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Trout Unlimited and the Lake Champlain Basin Program to “develop and address the population of landlocked salmon and fish up and down the river.”

Willsboro will look to Ticonderoga, Gillilland said, as a model for how the town can leverage the growing popularity of bass fishing.

A report issued by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism earlier this month revealed bass fishing tournaments represent $1.4 million in estimated direct expenditures in the communities along Lake Champlain’s Adirondack Coast.

The number of tournaments increased to 24 in 2016, in part, by the tournament season extending further into the shoulder seasons.

There here are currently 35 tournaments scheduled for 2017, and that number could still increase, according to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

But, said Gillilland, the town must do more than leverage its natural assets, and must develop a year-round economy that will augment a recreational hub.

“I’d like to see Willsboro as a place where we retain young people with good jobs, where we raise families and have more kids in school,” Gillilland said. “I’d like to see more economic opportunity for people here, and see seasonal residents living here full-time.”

Chief in that, Gillilland said, is high-speed broadband.

Willsboro and Essex are primed to benefit from the state’s New NY Broadband Program, including the $468,953 in state-fueled investment announced in March.

Gillilland also stressed the need to develop small businesses that can leverage off some of the anchor businesses in town, including the Champlain Valley Senior Community and Commonwealth Home Fashions.

The WEDC will soon offer Business After Hours meetings in both communities, and will receive aid and guidance from the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Early feedback from local businesses is already positive, Sayward said.

“The partnerships we forged with our community and town of Essex will help us be more successful across the region,” Sayward said.