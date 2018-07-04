Willsboro Farmers’ Market tables fill for summer

1 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
Kim and Dan Rivera of Triple Green Jade Farm are rebuilding an old barn on their property, one loaf of good, fresh bread at a time.
2 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
Linda Therrien, left, talks about her Adirondack Native Spirit artwork and tiles with a visitor at the Willsboro Farmers’ Market. Therrien is the market manager and helped establish it in town 13 years ago. The Gateway Park Pavilion where vendors gather was built about four years ago through state grant funding and support from the Town of Willsboro.
3 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
Ron Bauer presents unique bowls and crafted items turned from wood, particularly maple burls. What started long ago has become a craftsman’s passion and each year Bauer creates new products from local wood.
4 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
Bryan Briscoe, of Bucksberry Farm, brought fresh, crisp greens, garlic scapes, herbs and specialty cabbages, among other produce from his farm, to the Willsboro Farmers’ Market last week.
5 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
At Seed to Table’s Farmers’ Market stall, Andrea Connor and Jason Davis sell organic juice and other fruit products, along with organic dried apples and pears and seedlings from the Mountain Lake Services greenhouse. There are five gardeners who help establish market products for Seed to Table, and Connor said they’ve grown and harvested upwards of 2,000 pounds of various fruit, including apples and pears, in a good season.
6 of 6
Photo / Kim Dedam
WILLSBORO | Farm fields revitalized from springtime cold are sending fresh food to farmer’s markets around the county.
Here, the season opened in early June under the rustic pavilion at Gateway Park on Route 22.
Willsboro farms and artisan craftspeople make up the market collective, where Market Manager Laura Therrien says they make 95 percent of all decisions together.
With about 12 vendors, several new this year, Therrien has seen the stalls expand and flourish in 13 years.
Her tile craftwork and jewelry, Adirondack Native Spirit, provide an anchor to tables and open shelves with wines, greens, fresh vegetables, barbeque smoker, hand-turned bowls and wooden treasures, seedlings, juices and fresh bread organized under the cedar roof.
Tim Pierce from the Essex County Veteran’s Association was at the market last week, providing market vouchers for area veterans.
Pierce travels to various markets throughout the region here and in southern Franklin County, but said the vouchers are also available from their office in the county seat.
Seed to Table’s market produce was planted in the Mountain Lake greenhouses months ago.
And Andrea Connor staffs the booth in Willsboro with Jason Davis, who managed to get pumpkins started in the ground in April.
An offshoot of Essex Industries in Moriah, Seed to Table was established five years ago, Connor said, and has kept its presence in several Farmers’ Markets for about three years.
Their organic pear and apple juices are pressed in Port Henry, fruit picked from an orchard beside one of Mountain Lake’s residential homes.
“All Mountain Lake Services residents do every step of everything,” Connor said.
They utilize The Hub at Essex kitchens for packaging and processing the fruit juices and other products.
“And it’s neat to be part of a community process,” Connor said, “We’re elbow-to-elbow with other chefs.”
Wood turner Ron Bauer, a retired engineer from Willsboro, has been working with burls and fine cuts of wood to produce one-of-a-kind bowls for about 12 years, in earnest.
His crafts business, One Good Turn, it seems, is inspired by the wood itself.
“I just love to see what kind of beautiful design comes out of the wood,” he said of the complex spalting often found inside of old maple tree pieces.
1 of 3
Photo / Kim Dedam
2 of 3
Photo / Kim Dedam
3 of 3
Photo / Kim Dedam
“It’s really my passion,” he said, of creating new objects from parts of old Adirondack forest.
Some new items this year are hand turned wooden sushi platters and scroll-scored bowls used to hold balls of yarn.
Buckberry Farm from Bucks Corners here has had a presence at the Willsboro Farmers’ Market since the start.
Farmer Bryan Briscoe talks with market shoppers about the mix of greens, cabbages and garlic scapes. The chilly spring proved touch-and-go for the first greens, but the cold spells pushed flavor deep into the crisp leaves and early herbs.
A big part of the Farmers’ Market is the chatter, vendors sharing news or new ideas with their customers, talk about the weather and the bugs or what creatures are sneaking from the farm fields.
Triple Green Jade Farm in Willsboro is selling in six area markets this year, rebuilding an old barn of their farm property one loaf of bread or cardamom roll at a time.
“We are making progress,” Kim Rivera says with a smile as the loaves around the table sell fast, packed into paper bags that contain their fresh scent.
“We’re bringing an old farm back to life with good bread.”
For vintners at Hid-n-Pines winery, the 18 or 20 varieties of wine they make range from white to red, sweet to dry.
“People do ask a lot about the grapes,” vintner Richard Lamoy says.
Grape vines trunk out each year and take time to establish.
“The white wines do pretty well,” he said of sales.
“But I would say demand is evenly split between red and whites.”
A Willsboro Farmers’ Market band is every week this year, Therrien said, “Dave and Jim, are our own musicians.
And events are planned for the market, with raptors coming this week with wildlife rehabilitators from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington.
“So that’s going to be fantastic,” Therrien said.
The Willsboro Farmers’ Market, part of the Adirondack Farmers’ Market Cooperative, is in place on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., rain or shine, under the Gateway Park pavilion.