Willsboro Farmers’ Market tables fill for summer

Kim and Dan Rivera of Triple Green Jade Farm are rebuilding an old barn on their property, one loaf of good, fresh bread at a time. Linda Therrien, left, talks about her Adirondack Native Spirit artwork and tiles with a visitor at the Willsboro Farmers' Market. Therrien is the market manager and helped establish it in town 13 years ago. The Gateway Park Pavilion where vendors gather was built about four years ago through state grant funding and support from the Town of Willsboro. Ron Bauer presents unique bowls and crafted items turned from wood, particularly maple burls. What started long ago has become a craftsman's passion and each year Bauer creates new products from local wood. Bryan Briscoe, of Bucksberry Farm, brought fresh, crisp greens, garlic scapes, herbs and specialty cabbages, among other produce from his farm, to the Willsboro Farmers' Market last week. At Seed to Table's Farmers' Market stall, Andrea Connor and Jason Davis sell organic juice and other fruit products, along with organic dried apples and pears and seedlings from the Mountain Lake Services greenhouse. There are five gardeners who help establish market products for Seed to Table, and Connor said they've grown and harvested upwards of 2,000 pounds of various fruit, including apples and pears, in a good season.

WILLSBORO | Farm fields revitalized from springtime cold are sending fresh food to farmer’s markets around the county.

Here, the season opened in early June under the rustic pavilion at Gateway Park on Route 22.

Willsboro farms and artisan craftspeople make up the market collective, where Market Manager Laura Therrien says they make 95 percent of all decisions together.

With about 12 vendors, several new this year, Therrien has seen the stalls expand and flourish in 13 years.

Her tile craftwork and jewelry, Adirondack Native Spirit, provide an anchor to tables and open shelves with wines, greens, fresh vegetables, barbeque smoker, hand-turned bowls and wooden treasures, seedlings, juices and fresh bread organized under the cedar roof.

Tim Pierce from the Essex County Veteran’s Association was at the market last week, providing market vouchers for area veterans.

Pierce travels to various markets throughout the region here and in southern Franklin County, but said the vouchers are also available from their office in the county seat.

Seed to Table’s market produce was planted in the Mountain Lake greenhouses months ago.

And Andrea Connor staffs the booth in Willsboro with Jason Davis, who managed to get pumpkins started in the ground in April.

An offshoot of Essex Industries in Moriah, Seed to Table was established five years ago, Connor said, and has kept its presence in several Farmers’ Markets for about three years.

Their organic pear and apple juices are pressed in Port Henry, fruit picked from an orchard beside one of Mountain Lake’s residential homes.

“All Mountain Lake Services residents do every step of everything,” Connor said.

They utilize The Hub at Essex kitchens for packaging and processing the fruit juices and other products.

“And it’s neat to be part of a community process,” Connor said, “We’re elbow-to-elbow with other chefs.”

Wood turner Ron Bauer, a retired engineer from Willsboro, has been working with burls and fine cuts of wood to produce one-of-a-kind bowls for about 12 years, in earnest.

His crafts business, One Good Turn, it seems, is inspired by the wood itself.

“I just love to see what kind of beautiful design comes out of the wood,” he said of the complex spalting often found inside of old maple tree pieces.