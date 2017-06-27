Willsboro grads urged to make connections in life

× Willsboro Central School Class of 2017 Photo by Keith Lobdell

WILLSBORO — Class of 2017 valedictorian Max Longware told his fellow classmates to create a world of connections throughout their lives as he delivered his speech at the June 23 commencement ceremony at the school.

“Life is about connections,” Longware said. “The people you meet will be the people who shape you as a person. As a class, I know that the people sitting in front of you, behind you, and next to you have influenced you in some way, and have helped you on your journey that has led you to this point, Know, that whenever you make a friend, you are creating a special bond. We must cherish these bonds, and nurture them,”

Longware also talked about the importance of friendship as he and the other members of the class embark on their next journey.

“It is the people who comfort you in times of sadness, in times of pain, it is people who are happy for you without asking for anything in return, whether it be attention, or praise, that are your true friends,” he said. “And those are the people you hold on to for your life, those are the people that worth everything. Friends are here for all of you, and I would like to consider myself one to all of you, because I wish nothing short of the most profound success and happiness for all of you.”

Salutatorian Kaitlin Shaw told her classmates to draw their own maps as they go through life.

“So, as we start our journey, as we start drawing our map, etch these lessons in somewhere on the side,” she said. “Leave room for them, because they’ll come in handy somewhere down the line. In 10, 20, or even 30 years, you’ll be able to look back and see how far you’ve come.”

Shaw said the experiences of each of her classmates will be unique — including the struggles and battles.

But one thing will be consistent, she said.

“All of our journeys start here, as graduates of Willsboro Central. No matter what happens along your path, know you’re still one of the best this town has ever seen — you’re part of the Class of 2017.”

Commencement speaker Keith Stone encouraged the students to make learning a lifelong process.

“These students are already in the process of building themselves,” he said. “Some are learning new skills, others are creating a good work ethic. As they move on with their lives, they will continue to learn and grow. And in the process of building themselves, they will build the future.”

Members of the Willsboro Central School Class of 2017 include Trina Bigelow, Alexandra Bliss, Ethan Cross, Cody Divalerio, Gabriel J. Evens, Payton Gough, Jesse Hearn, Matvey Longware, Maxim Longware-Valedictorian, Antonio Provost, Kaitlin Shaw-Salutatorian, Darrian Sweatt, Haylee Vanderpool and Nathaniel Yeager.