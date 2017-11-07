Willsboro meets cap with 2018 spending plan

WILLSBORO | The preliminary budget for the town of Willsboro shows a decrease in spending with a slight increase in the tax levy which currently puts the town under the state tax levy cap, according to town supervisor Shaun Gillilland.

The tax levy is just over $30,000 below the allowed cap of 1.84 percent ($1,305,998) at $1,271,660.

Gillilland said the town will not calculate a tax rate until after the public hearing.

“We are well under the cap at this time,” Gillilland said. “The budget was able to come down because the ambulance district is doing very well with revenue collection so we did not have to come up with as much funding as a town.”

The public hearing on the Willsboro budget on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the town hall.

Willsboro budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

Undetermined by town

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

2017 - $2,687,782; 2018 - $2,397,998; Difference - down $289,784 (-10.78%)

Total tax levy:

2017 - 1,262,928; 2018 - 1,271,660; Difference - $8,732 (0.69%)

Total fund balance usage:

2017 - 17,431; 2018 - $0; Difference - down $17.431 (-100%)

Public hearing:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the town hall.

Revenue:

2017 - 1,402,423; 2018 - $1,126,848; Difference - down $280,575 (-19.93%)