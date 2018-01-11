Willsboro receives private, public REDC funding

× Expand Photo via Facebook The town of Willsboro received Regional Economic Development Council funding to study the potential for a septic system renovation for the Buena Vista Park area.

WILLSBORO | The town of Willsboro will benefit from a pair of Regional Economic Development Council grants, one to help with infrastructure within the town and another to keep a local company competitive in their market.

The town and General Composites, Inc., both received funding for projects in the latest round of REDC awards, with the town receiving $30,000 for an engineering report and GCI receiving $93,000 for equipment modernization,

BUENA VISTA SEPTIC ISSUES

For the town, the awarded funds will go toward and engineering study to investigate the potential for an onsite, decentralized wastewater treatment system for the Buena Vista Park area.

“We have some failing septic systems there and we want to get an engineer to look at whether or not a community septic system would be feasible there,” Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said. “It would be a stand-alone system.”

Gillilland said one of the main concerns for any septic project would be soil compatibility.

“There is a lot of clay and rock there, which would not be good,” he said. “The study would help us look for options and what where we may be able to have a station.”

In a separate grant, the town also received $150,000 to help assist in matching funds for the replacement of the septic system on Willsboro Point.

“We are still looking into that project,” Gillilland said.

HYBRID MOLDING

In the other REDC grant, General Composites, Inc., will invest in a technology known as hybrid molding, making them one of the few companies in the United States to be utilizing the technology.

In awarding the grant, the REDC said the funds would help GCI hold a competitive advantage in the global market.”

“It will also mean a few more jobs for the organization,” Gillilland said after talking with GCI leadership about the award. “They were very pleased and feel this can keep General Composites on the technological cutting edge of molding fabrication.”

NOT ALL GOOD NEWS

While the town of Willsboro received funds for two projects, others failed to make the cut.

Projects which did not receive funding included hamlet revitalization, salt shed funding and monies toward renovations at the historic Adsit Cabin.