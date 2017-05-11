Willsboro senior play set for May 12

× Expand Photo provided Willsboro students will perform “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” on May 12-13 to raise funds for an upcoming class trip.

WILLSBORO — One group of local high schoolers will screw up their college interviews this week.

No, it’s not a mass-case of the nerves — it’s part of this year’s senior play: “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” by Ian McWethy.

The play follows 13 seniors eager to enter into college, each failing their college interviews in interesting ways.

“To me, this play is a comedy that will make you laugh,” said cast member Payton Gough. “The characters that Mr. Hopkins has chosen for each senior fits their personality.”

Willsboro Central School seniors will perform the play on May 12-13.

“The senior play is great way to end my school career,” said Darrian Sweatt, a cast member. “It has given the class a chance to come together and have some last laughs. We have all been great friends throughout the years and will go on to do great things!”

According to Play Director Derrick Hopkins, these performances — slated for May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13 at 3 p.m. — will come after months of rehearsals and a play selection process that began in January.

“The students have been working on the show lightly since February,” said Hopkins. “Since we’ve returned from April break, we’ve rehearsed 4-5 times a week — most rehearsals have been before the start of school.”

Tickets to the show are $5 per person, with all proceeds going toward the Class of 2017. The students will also host a bake sale before and after the show.

“The seniors are raising money for their senior trip to Boston coming up next weekend,” said Hopkins. “Any additional money raised will go towards expenses associated with graduation.”

For Hopkins, to see this play come to fruition is exciting:

“The students have worked very hard to bring this show to life for their friends, families, and the community. Four out of the seven performers have not done theatre since elementary school, and it is wonderful to be able to work with these talented students again,” he said.

“Come join us celebrate our seniors!”

For more information on the play and upcoming showtimes, visit willsborocsd.org.