Willsborough Hardware under new ownership

Van Calkins and Mark LaFountain have taken over Adirondack Hardware in Willsboro, which has been rebranded Willsborough Hardware. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | Mark LaFountain wasn’t born with a hankering for the hardware industry.

But over the past 20 years working in the field, he’s developed a passion for the business.

Now he owns a hardware store.

LaFountain took over Adirondack Hardware in Willsboro on Oct. 1 with Van Calkins, his business partner.

After years of operating the Willsboro location, former owner Roger Long wanted to downsize the family business and focus solely on his Keeseville outlet.

LaFountain, of Keeseville, owes a lot to the man he calls “Big Roger,” his mentor since he was hired in 1994.

“When I first started, I barely knew anything,” LaFountain said. “But Big Roger taught me quite a bit.”

LaFountain and Calkins have big plans for the newly-minted Willsborough Hardware, including expanding their retail space into the empty offices into the back of the building.

The pair also aims to update and emphasize their lumberyard, a lesser-known facet of the downtown business.

In addition to Calkins and LaFountain, Willsborough Hardware employs three part-time employees.

Hardware stores in the rural Adirondacks are a community hub, LaFountain said.

Willsboro Hardware feeds business to about 30 local contractors and plumbers — particularly during the summer when the population skyrockets.

The business also sees a steady stream of seasonal residents embarking on do-it-yourself projects, with paint always proving to be a hot commodity.

Visitors can expect a sustained focus on the local at the rebranded location, including several plans that remain under wraps for now.

The pair are confident that strong local support will continue.

“We’re really going to be big on local people because they’re the ones who are going to help us survive in the offseason,” LaFountain said.