Wilmington budget passed

Wilmington Town Hall
WILMINGTON | Town of Wilmington Town Board members adopted their 2108 budget.
The tax levy at $1,047,000 is below the tax cap and presents a tax rate of $2.56 per thousand dollars of real property value, a figure up about four cents from current year spending.
Town employees will receive a 2 percent pay increase.
Wilmington budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
$2.56, an increase of about four cents over 2017
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$1,654,078
Total tax levy:
$1,047,000
Total fund balance usage:
None
Public hearing:
Was held on Oct. 25. The budget has been adopted.