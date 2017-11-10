Wilmington budget passed

× Expand Wilmington Town Hall

WILMINGTON | Town of Wilmington Town Board members adopted their 2108 budget.

The tax levy at $1,047,000 is below the tax cap and presents a tax rate of $2.56 per thousand dollars of real property value, a figure up about four cents from current year spending.

Town employees will receive a 2 percent pay increase.

Wilmington budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$2.56, an increase of about four cents over 2017

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$1,654,078

Total tax levy:

$1,047,000

Total fund balance usage:

None

Public hearing:

Was held on Oct. 25. The budget has been adopted.