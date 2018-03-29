Wilmington Historical Society purchases site for proposed new history center

× Expand Photo provided Wilmington Historical Society’s proposed new building will be named the Ruth and Thomas Keegan Memorial History Center after an influential family who played a leading role in region’s tourism industry in beginning in the 1950s. Ruth and Thomas Keegan are pictured here on July 22, 1967.

WILMINGTON | The Wilmington Historical Society (WHS) will soon have a home of their own.

The nonprofit has purchased a 1.91 acre parcel of land on Route 86 to construct a new facility.

The land purchase was made possible through a donation by Colonel Dennis Keegan, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and former U.S. Olympic Committee executive.

Keegan’s parents, Ruth and Thomas Keegan, were local tourism pioneers in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, according to WHS President Karen Marshall Peters.

The pair conceptualized and ran the largest motel in Wilmington, Keegan’s White Brook, and the Swissaire Motelodge in Upper Jay.

The new building will be named the Ruth and Thomas Keegan Memorial History Center due to the substantial impact the Keegans had in promoting tourism in the town and contributing to the area’s economic development, said Peters.

WHS, which formed in 2003, has been located in the town hall and community center since 2007.

“We are quickly running out of space,” Peters said.

The new site between A&W Restaurant and Alpine Country Inn & Suites is optimal due to its highly-trafficked location and high visibility, she said.

Fundraising efforts are currently underway for the proposed 40 x 60 foot structure.

“We still have a long way to go to reach our goal for the construction of a new building and provide funding for future maintenance and operations,” Peters said. “(WHS) plans to launch a fundraising plan to achieve these goals.”

A benefactor has also pledged funding, joining efforts like the Wilmington Whiteface Whiskey Run, which made its debut last year, and a fund established at the Adirondack Foundation designed to provide for the center’s future sustainability.

WHS has developed a floor plan and will soon draft architectural drawings.

“Once we have a ballpark figure, we will know how much we need more to fundraise,” Peters said.

Wilmington, a “remote, mountainous small town with big ideas,” boasts a rich historical legacy, she said, from its lumbering, mining and manufacturing roots to the present-day tourism economy and places like Santa’s Workshop.

WHS’ collection contains 200 artifacts, 350 reference and library books, 300 microfilms, and considerable archival material.