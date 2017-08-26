Wilmington Mountain Bike Festival

× Expand Photo provided by Due West Photography The first annual Wilmington MTB Festival spins up on Sept. 1 with youth mountain bike races, clinics, guided trail rides, shuttle services, free music, swimming and fun for everyone.

WILMINGTON | The first ever Wilmington Mountain Bike (MTB) Festival kicks off here on Sept. 1.

The three-day event celebrates years of work expanding mountain bike trails around Wilmington.

There are now some 50+ miles around town designed for novice bikers who might like to try a wider, easy trail with others designed for action off right the mountain’s edge.

The Town of Wilmington, Barkeater Trails Alliance (BETA) and Whiteface Mountain Regional Visitors Bureau collaborated to plan a series of group MTB guided tours, shuttles, youth races and bike clinics, including a women’s MTB skills course.

A townwide music festival, dancing and swimming at Lake Everest are all part of the fun.

Daily registration for events takes place at the Town of Wilmington Youth Center on Park Lane, just off of Springfield Road with a bandstand for music set up behind it.

At the Visitors Bureau, Operations Manager Michelle Preston said they are thrilled to bring the MTB Festival to the Adirondacks.

“This is going to be great,” she said. “We are excited to be giving the mountain bike community in the Adirondacks more exposure. And we look forward to this growing every year.”

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston said the very tight-knit community in his town supports all the work accomplished by BETA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation in planning, designing and blazing new trails.

“Wilmington is the Mountain Bike Capital of the Adirondacks, with many options and some of the most beautiful vistas in the park,” he said. “We are a fully support the great things the MTB community is doing here.”

Some demonstration bikes will be on hand, but for the first year, organizers are encouraging people to bring their mountain bikes or rent from local bike shops.

“We anticipate that local shops will be on hand with some demo bikes, but a broad size run (variety for skill levels) may not be available,” Matt McNamara said.

“For a novice rider, I’d recommend renting a bike for the weekend from a local shop beforehand. Renting ahead of time means more time to make sure the bike is a good fit and you can get a few of the other items you may need. We will have novice rides on Friday evening, Saturday morning, and Saturday afternoon,” McNamara said of the youth events. “Any of our local shops can help a new rider get started.”