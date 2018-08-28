Wilmington to come alive with bike fest

× Expand Photo courtesy Barkeater Trails Alliance

WILMINGTON | Barkeater Trail Alliance is hosting its second annual Wilmington MTB Festival this weekend.

The festival village is located at the Wilmington Recreation Park, just off Springfield Rd near the center of town.

“Bike Fest” signage will direct people toward the festival village.

On Friday night most everyone heads to Hardy Road for the “Hardy Hour” group ride. Local ambassadors will be on hand to provide directions and ride suggestions. After the ride head to the Pourman’s Tap House for the opening night party with live music and the “Best Calves of Wilmington” contest.

Registration fees for events vary with camping availability, individual or family rates.

Full details for prices: www.wilmingtonmtbfestival.com

Friday

On-site registration and check-in from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hardy Hour group ride is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m for a local tour of the popular Hardy Road trail system.

From 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. the Welcoming Party at Pourman’s Tap House with live music. Local beer on tap by Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Saturday

On-site registration and ride sign-up is from 8 a.m. until noon.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be guided and self-guided group rides with shuttles offered throughout the day. Beginner, intermediate, expert options include an hour-long cruise to full day epic. Professional clinics at festival site.

From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., registered bikers can relax in the festival village, session the dirt jumps, or go swimming at the nearby beach.

Live music by Lostdog starts at 5:30 p.m. Fully Completely Hip will rock the park at 8 p.m. with a bonfire raging. Enjoy local food and beer on-site by Liquids & Solids/ Kreature Butcher Shop and Big Slide Brewery & Public House. Pre-registered participants age 21 and older get a free beer token.

Sunday

On-site registration and ride sign-ups start at 8 a.m.

Group rides run from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Hardy Kids MTB race is at 10 a.m. at Hardy Rd

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be Poor Man’s Downhill shuttles (3-mile downhill trail ride, DH bikes not necessary).

Alternate adventure with self-guided trail rides are from 1 until 4 p.m.

BETA expect beautiful weather (locals are fond of saying “it’s always sunny in Wilmington”) but keep in mind all activities will happen rain or shine.