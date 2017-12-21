Wilson criticizes Stefanik campaign contribution

× Expand Photo provided Katie Wilson, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 21st Congressional District, says Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) should give back campaign donations from a political action committee that supports Donald Trump.

KEENE | Katie Wilson, a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, is questioning if campaign contributions to the lawmaker by a pro-Donald Trump political action committee present a conflict of interest during the Russian investigation.

Stefanik sits on the House Intelligence Committee, one of the panels investigating Russia’s potential interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Stefanik, a Republican, received $1,000 from the Great America Political Action Committee in February, according to Wilson’s campaign.

“I am calling on Rep. Elise Stefanik to return contributions made to her re-election campaign from the Great America PAC,” Wilson said in a statement Thursday. “Clearly there is a conflict of interest here. We must preserve the integrity of the House Intelligence investigation, and any appearance of pay-to-play politics is unacceptable.”

Great America raised and spent over $30 million in support of Trump’s candidacy, and has continued donations to GOP politicians since the election, said the Wilson campaign.

“By returning these pro-Trump PAC campaign donations, Rep. Stefanik will prove she serves only our democratic process and that she can be an impartial voice in this investigation,” Wilson said.

Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman for Stefanik, responded:

"Congresswoman Stefanik has been outspoken in her support for the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. She is deeply involved with the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian Interference in the last election, as well as into the investigation of how our intelligence community handled the matter last year.

Alcivar continued: "She has been working with her colleagues on this bipartisan investigation throughout the year and is committed to following the facts wherever they may lead. The House Intelligence Committee expects to publish a final report detailing their findings."

The House Intelligence Committee is just one of the agencies looking into allegations of Russian interference.

The most high profile has been a probe by special counsel Robert Mueller III.

Stefanik last publicly commented on Russia-related probes on Dec. 1 when former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI regarding conversions with the Russian ambassador.

“I have said from the beginning that I support the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Stefanik said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The investigation into Russian Interference in our last election is a serious matter that concerns all Americans. This is why I have been working throughout the year with my colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee on our bipartisan investigation and continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead."