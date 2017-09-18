Keene native Wilson in it to win it

Katie Wilson, who is seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, addresses a group of voters at the Hollywood Theatre in Au Sable Forks on Sept. 11.
Photo by Pete DeMola
AU SABLE FORKS — It’s nine months before the primary election.
But Katie Wilson, a small business owner who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, is already making the rounds and meeting with voters.
Wilson, 33, sketched out the early outlines of her campaign platform last week to Adirondack Indivisible, the local chapter of the nationwide progressive activist group that mobilized last winter to resist Republican policies following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Numerous grassroots groups have sprouted since Trump’s come-from-behind victory, and Wilson has been active in many of them — including traveling to North Dakota to participate in the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
“I have a renewed faith of participation in government, and I think my candidacy is a product of that,” Wilson said.
Since declaring her campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in July, Wilson has staked her candidacy on her ability to empathize with working class voters in the rural, remote district.
After all, she’s cut from the same cloth.
A Keene native, Wilson traced her roots back to the 1930s when her grandparents cashed in a coin collection to purchase a farm on what was known as “The Mountain Road.”
Everyone thought they were crazy. But the family persevered.
“We were land rich but cash poor,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s parents divorced when she was young, and she moved to Elizabethtown with her mother. After graduating from the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid, Wilson attended the University of Vermont and Sierra Nevada College on Lake Tahoe.
She moved back to Keene in 2009, where she is raising her two children, ages 9 and 8.
Wilson currently owns and operates the Adirondack Attic, a consignment shop.
Business can be tough, she said, and she knows what it’s like to live from paycheck to paycheck.
Congress contains just one member who is a single mother, Wilson said.
But, she said, “I’m not here to talk about glass ceilings — I’m here to talk about sturdy floors.”
The first-time candidate sketched out an early campaign platform to the crowd of about two dozen attendees, mostly retirees, including better health care for veterans, more local control for schools, additional resources to combat the opiate epidemic, tax relief for small businesses and a Medicare buy-in option on the Affordable Care Act exchange, an option Wilson says will serve as a bridge to universal healthcare.
As Democrats at the national level are torn between how to rebuild and rebrand their party, Wilson said she is not interested in revisiting the reasons that ultimately saw Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, but would rather speak to the real issues on the ground.
The candidate was unsparing in her criticism of Stefanik, who voted in favor of repealing President Barack Obama’s signature health care law in May.
The replacement bill would have jeopardized Medicaid funding for nursing homes, a measure that would have left “thousands of seniors” homeless, Wilson said — including people like her father, Olympic biathlete Joe Pete Wilson, who resides in a local nursing facility.
“These are real lives on the line,” she said.
Stefanik “doesn’t care about the North Country the way you and I do,” Wilson said.
The candidate also criticized Stefanik’s environmental record, including the lawmaker’s 2015 vote to reject Environmental Protection Agency limits for coal-fired power plants.
“She voted for acid rain,” Wilson said. “You don’t come back from that.”
Stefanik bucked her party in July and was one of the only two New York GOP lawmakers to vote against the Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017, which would have delayed implementation in further reductions for smog-causing power plants.
She is a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus and co-chair of the House Invasive Species Caucus.
Stefanik also received the “Supporter of Nature” Award from the Nature Conservancy, and just last week, crossed party lines to vote against an amendment that would block the EPA’s methane rule.
Wilson doesn’t think the pivot to a more moderate stance on green issues is sincere:
“It’s her just trying to keep her seat,” Wilson said.
Wilson also criticized Stefanik for her support of the 2018 House appropriations bill, which would reduce funding for family planning and reproductive health services, and accused the lawmaker of capitulating to corporate donors — including the insurance and healthcare industries.
Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman, said: “Our district doesn’t need more partisan, political rhetoric. Republicans, Democrats and Independents know that Elise is not only recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S. House of Representatives, she is ranked among the most bipartisan leaders in Washington.”
Stefanik wrote the largest fix to the ACA last Congress: the repeal of the auto-enrollment mandate, which was signed into law by President Obama, Alcivar said.
And last week, Stefanik introduced bipartisan legislation to protect funding for community health centers in the district.
But before Wilson can go head-to-head with the sophomore lawmaker, who racked up the largest point spread out of any Republican congressmember in the state in her successful reelection bid last year, Wilson must dispatch a growing Democratic primary field.
Six candidates have declared so far — Patrick Nelson (Stillwater, Saratoga County), Emily Martz (Saranac Lake), Ronald Kim (Queensbury, Warren County), Dan Boyajian (Cambridge, Washington County) and Tedra Cobb (Hermon, St. Lawrence County)— and it’s largely expected the field will continue to swell.
“I’m not in this game to win a primary,” Wilson said. “I’m in this game to win a general.”
Key in that is short-circuiting a primary, which she estimates could cost as much as $500,000.
“With so many candidates in the field, it’s been really hard, and we’ve had to tweak our approach a bit,” Wilson said.
The candidate already appears to have a sleek campaign operation replete with a finance director and public relations team, which has been issuing press releases, as well as a glossy online campaign video last week.
As the field continues to shape up, Wilson wants to avoid getting stuck in “ideological litmus test type” conversations that might make good soundbites to appeal to the left but would alienate more conservative voters in next fall’s general election.
A person with direct knowledge of the Stefanik campaign’s thinking said “the Stefanik campaign looks forward to watching as the growing number of Democratic primary candidates sprint further and further to the left, putting them further out of touch with hardworking North Country families who struggle with higher and higher healthcare costs.”
For now, Wilson said she will continue traveling the district in an attempt to connect with voters and understand their concerns, as well as draw broad contrasts between her and Stefanik.
“If I can understand their needs better than any other candidate, that’s just as good as having more money than any other candidate,” Wilson said. “My dedication is simply to getting around as much as possible and making sure that I know the differences between life in Watertown and life in Lake George.”