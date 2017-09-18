Keene native Wilson in it to win it

× Katie Wilson, who is seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik, addresses a group of voters at the Hollywood Theatre in Au Sable Forks on Sept. 11. Photo by Pete DeMola

AU SABLE FORKS — It’s nine months before the primary election.

But Katie Wilson, a small business owner who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, is already making the rounds and meeting with voters.

Wilson, 33, sketched out the early outlines of her campaign platform last week to Adirondack Indivisible, the local chapter of the nationwide progressive activist group that mobilized last winter to resist Republican policies following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Numerous grassroots groups have sprouted since Trump’s come-from-behind victory, and Wilson has been active in many of them — including traveling to North Dakota to participate in the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“I have a renewed faith of participation in government, and I think my candidacy is a product of that,” Wilson said.

Since declaring her campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in July, Wilson has staked her candidacy on her ability to empathize with working class voters in the rural, remote district.

After all, she’s cut from the same cloth.

A Keene native, Wilson traced her roots back to the 1930s when her grandparents cashed in a coin collection to purchase a farm on what was known as “The Mountain Road.”

Everyone thought they were crazy. But the family persevered.

“We were land rich but cash poor,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s parents divorced when she was young, and she moved to Elizabethtown with her mother. After graduating from the National Sports Academy in Lake Placid, Wilson attended the University of Vermont and Sierra Nevada College on Lake Tahoe.

She moved back to Keene in 2009, where she is raising her two children, ages 9 and 8.

Wilson currently owns and operates the Adirondack Attic, a consignment shop.

Business can be tough, she said, and she knows what it’s like to live from paycheck to paycheck.

Congress contains just one member who is a single mother, Wilson said.

But, she said, “I’m not here to talk about glass ceilings — I’m here to talk about sturdy floors.”

The first-time candidate sketched out an early campaign platform to the crowd of about two dozen attendees, mostly retirees, including better health care for veterans, more local control for schools, additional resources to combat the opiate epidemic, tax relief for small businesses and a Medicare buy-in option on the Affordable Care Act exchange, an option Wilson says will serve as a bridge to universal healthcare.